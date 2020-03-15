DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 15, 2020

Police arrest 2 shopkeepers in Karachi for selling overpriced sanitisers

Imtiaz AliUpdated March 15, 2020

Email

Hand sanitisers are high in demand as health experts have advised people to ensure hand hygiene to prevent COVID-19. — AFP/File
Hand sanitisers are high in demand as health experts have advised people to ensure hand hygiene to prevent COVID-19. — AFP/File

At least two shopkeepers were arrested in Karachi on Sunday for selling overpriced hand sanitisers, thus violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Hand sanitisers are high in demand as health experts have advised people to ensure hand hygiene to prevent the novel coronavirus. The Sindh government had earlier this week imposed Section 144 (power to issue order absolute at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) against over-pricing.

Earlier today, Boat Basin police had raided a pharmacy in Dolmen Mall, Clifton, and arrested the shopkeeper, who was allegedly selling sanitisers at more than four times the original market price.

According to the first information report (FIR), sanitisers that originally cost Rs120 were being sold for Rs500 at the pharmacy in Dolmen Mall, Clifton. The FIR was registered under Article 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Action has not yet been taken against the owner of the store. While talking to Dawn.com, Boat Basin Station House Officer Pir Shabbir vaguely assured that the police will investigate further.

Another raid was carried out in DHA Phase VI by Darakhshan police and the shopkeeper was arrested for the same reason. According to the FIR, police were tipped off about the alleged malpractice by an "informer".

Currently, about 35 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Sindh, out of which 18 emerged today. In Pakistan, the number of people who tested positive for the virus stands at 53.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The anti-terror fight

The anti-terror fight

We do not have a national security policy, and the internal security policy remains unimplemented.

Editorial

Updated March 15, 2020

Containing the virus

Our politicians ought to show leadership and focus on action, transparency and communication.
March 15, 2020

Hot money

THE rapidly accelerating departure of so-called hot money that came pouring into government debt from last July...
March 15, 2020

Guantánamo’s prisoners

THE account of Saifullah Paracha, a septuagenarian prisoner of Guantánamo Bay, published recently in this paper is...
Updated March 14, 2020

New province plan

THE announcement of a government plan to create a new province in south Punjab has been overshadowed by widespread...
March 14, 2020

Rain tragedy

FOR days now, heavy rainfall, snow and hail have thundered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving a wave of death and...