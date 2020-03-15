Police arrest 2 shopkeepers in Karachi for selling overpriced sanitisers

At least two shopkeepers were arrested in Karachi on Sunday for selling overpriced hand sanitisers, thus violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Hand sanitisers are high in demand as health experts have advised people to ensure hand hygiene to prevent the novel coronavirus. The Sindh government had earlier this week imposed Section 144 (power to issue order absolute at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) against over-pricing.

Earlier today, Boat Basin police had raided a pharmacy in Dolmen Mall, Clifton, and arrested the shopkeeper, who was allegedly selling sanitisers at more than four times the original market price.

According to the first information report (FIR), sanitisers that originally cost Rs120 were being sold for Rs500 at the pharmacy in Dolmen Mall, Clifton. The FIR was registered under Article 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Action has not yet been taken against the owner of the store. While talking to Dawn.com, Boat Basin Station House Officer Pir Shabbir vaguely assured that the police will investigate further.

Another raid was carried out in DHA Phase VI by Darakhshan police and the shopkeeper was arrested for the same reason. According to the FIR, police were tipped off about the alleged malpractice by an "informer".

Currently, about 35 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Sindh, out of which 18 emerged today. In Pakistan, the number of people who tested positive for the virus stands at 53.