DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 15, 2020

Aramco's 2019 profit falls 21 per cent, plans to adjust capital spending

ReutersMarch 15, 2020

Email

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia on October 12, 2019. — Reuter/File
A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia on October 12, 2019. — Reuter/File

Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday posted a 21 per cent decline in 2019 net profit due to a drop in oil prices and production, and said it plans to “rationalise” capital spending in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

This was Aramco’s first earnings announcement after it listed in December in a record $29.4 billion initial public offering (IPO) that valued the company at $1.7 trillion.

Its shares fell below the IPO price last week for the first time, as oil prices crashed after the collapse of an output deal between Opec and non-Opec members which led to an oil price war between Riyadh and Moscow.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement the oil giant has taken steps to rationalise planned capital spending in 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak.

“The company expects capital spending for 2020 to be between $25b and $30b in light of current market conditions and recent commodity price volatility. Capital expenditure for 2021 and beyond is currently under review,” Aramco said in a statement.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures last traded at $33.85 per barrel on Friday, down from about $64 when Aramco listed its shares.

Despite a drop in income, Aramco said it paid a dividend of $73.2b in 2019 and intends to declare a cash dividend of $75b in 2020, paid quarterly.

Aramco, which is 98pc owned by the Gulf kingdom, reported a net profit of $88.2b in 2019, down from $111.1 in 2018.

Analysts had expected Aramco to post a net profit of 346.6b riyals ($92.6b) in 2019, according to an estimate of 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Coronavirus
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Vikram
Mar 15, 2020 01:53pm
oil production cost for KSA is less than 10$ oil production cost for Russia is less than 20$ oil production cost for USA is less than 50$. so who is winning? and yes KSA has some debts but Russia is free. so what looks KSA s lost is USA s lost. and yes ruse is winning
Recommend 0
Thomas
Mar 15, 2020 02:51pm
@Vikram, Relax. Take a deep breath. Now talk little and coherently.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Mar 15, 2020 02:55pm
India-Saudi Aramco deal worth $60b suffers major setback.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The anti-terror fight

The anti-terror fight

We do not have a national security policy, and the internal security policy remains unimplemented.

Editorial

Updated March 15, 2020

Containing the virus

Our politicians ought to show leadership and focus on action, transparency and communication.
March 15, 2020

Hot money

THE rapidly accelerating departure of so-called hot money that came pouring into government debt from last July...
March 15, 2020

Guantánamo’s prisoners

THE account of Saifullah Paracha, a septuagenarian prisoner of Guantánamo Bay, published recently in this paper is...
Updated March 14, 2020

New province plan

THE announcement of a government plan to create a new province in south Punjab has been overshadowed by widespread...
March 14, 2020

Rain tragedy

FOR days now, heavy rainfall, snow and hail have thundered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving a wave of death and...