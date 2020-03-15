DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 15, 2020

Courts won’t allow govt to ban media: IHC

Malik AsadUpdated March 15, 2020

Email

The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Saturday directed the Pakistan Telecommunica­tion Authority (PTA) to submit the rules proposed to regulate social media and warned that constitutional courts never allowed the government to ban media as is happening in a neighbouring country. — APP/File
The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Saturday directed the Pakistan Telecommunica­tion Authority (PTA) to submit the rules proposed to regulate social media and warned that constitutional courts never allowed the government to ban media as is happening in a neighbouring country. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Saturday directed the Pakistan Telecommunica­tion Authority (PTA) to submit the rules proposed to regulate social media and warned that constitutional courts never allowed the government to ban media as is happening in a neighbouring country.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing the case on media ethics and regulations said that constructive criticism was a prerequisite for nation building.

“Why should one [be] afraid of criticism?” asked the chief justice.

Well-known journalist Hamid Mir informed the court that the government has issued a notification to regulate social media; however, federal ministers are unaware of these regulations and they have openly admitted that it was issued without due deliberation of the federal cabinet.

Representatives of the PTA and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) informed the court that Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a committee to review these regulations after they received national and international criticism.

He further informed the court that these regulations had not been implemented so far since they had not been notified in the official gazette.

Chief Justice Minallah directed the PTA and Pemra representatives to submit details of these regulations and adjourned the hearing till a fortnight.

Barrister Jahangir Jadoon, the lawyer who challenged the social media regulations, told the court that following the arrest of Jang Group’s editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman, Pemra had allegedly asked cable operators to block Geo TV’s transmission, adding that subsequently the channel had either been blacked out or its number moved to the tail end.

When Hamid Mir pointed out that the Indian government had also shut down two channels a day earlier, Chief Justice Minallah made it clear that the constitutional courts would block any such move in Pakistan.

Hamid Mir also argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has flouted the court’s order as it arrested Mir Shakilur Rehman who was cooperating with the investigation officer.

He pointed out that the IHC recently passed an order where certain preconditions have been set to make arrest of an accused person.

Chief Justice Minallah responded that the court had interpreted the law and it was up to the authorities concerned to implement it in letter and spirit. He expressed concerns that Pakistan was at the bottom of the Rule of Law index likewise the country was at 143rd position in the freedom of expression’s list.

He termed it alarming and said that the government should have realised this grave situation.

Meanwhile, the court also took up a case pertaining to coverage of sub judice matters.

Kashif Ali Malik, counsel of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association, submitted a report in the court in compliance with its order passed in January.

The report stated that “there have been a few instances in the past where the Court reporters have accurately conveyed the report of the Court proceedings, however, when published, it has somewhat an incorrect or misleading caption which created doubts on the veracity of the entire news report”.

Therefore, it is suggested that respective news editors should ensure a close liaison between the court reporter and the caption writer. Similarly, in the case of electronic or for that matter social media, anchorpersons/hosts must also take proper feedback of court proceedings from their respective correspondents/reporters before reporting or discussing that in their programmes, the report said.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The anti-terror fight

The anti-terror fight

We do not have a national security policy, and the internal security policy remains unimplemented.

Editorial

Updated March 15, 2020

Containing the virus

Our politicians ought to show leadership and focus on action, transparency and communication.
March 15, 2020

Hot money

THE rapidly accelerating departure of so-called hot money that came pouring into government debt from last July...
March 15, 2020

Guantánamo’s prisoners

THE account of Saifullah Paracha, a septuagenarian prisoner of Guantánamo Bay, published recently in this paper is...
Updated March 14, 2020

New province plan

THE announcement of a government plan to create a new province in south Punjab has been overshadowed by widespread...
March 14, 2020

Rain tragedy

FOR days now, heavy rainfall, snow and hail have thundered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving a wave of death and...