March 14, 2020

Trump says he has taken coronavirus test, no result yet

AFPMarch 14, 2020

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, in Washington. — AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, in Washington. — AP

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had taken a coronavirus test, as the White House began protectively checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with him or Vice President Mike Pence.

Appearing at a White House news conference where he attempted again to provide guidance and assurance to worried Americans, Trump said he had yet to receive the results of his own test.

Contrary to medical advice, the president was seen on Friday shaking hands all around as he gathered his coronavirus response team at the White House — a practice he said on Saturday he owed to long-time habit as a politician but which he said would have to change.

Trump said Friday he'd “most likely” get tested for the novel coronavirus, as he was grilled on his recent contacts with several members of a visiting Brazilian presidential delegation who have since tested positive.

But a White House doctor later walked that back, saying he “remains without symptoms” and did not need to be tested.

Briefing reporters on Saturday, the president said he did indeed take the test on Friday night, and expected the results in a day or two.

The White House announced earlier in the day that “out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the president and vice president.”

Before Saturday's briefing, a member of the White House medical team took the temperature of all journalists wishing to attend.

One of them was excluded after a high reading.

