DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 14, 2020

PPP founding member Dr Mubashir Hasan passes away at 98

Imran GabolMarch 14, 2020

Email

Dr Mubashir Hasan, one of the PPP's founding members, passed away on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV/File
Dr Mubashir Hasan, one of the PPP's founding members, passed away on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV/File

Veteran politician and one of the founding members of PPP, Dr Mubashir Hasan, passed away at his residence in Lahore on Saturday. He was 98.

Dr Hasan had been unwell and under treatment for the past three days. He is survived by his wife, Dr Zeenat Hussain.

It is said that the foundation stone of the PPP was laid in Dr Hasan's house in Gulberg, Lahore. A close aide of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he was also one of the contributors to PPP's first ever manifesto.

Along with J.A. Rahim and S. Mohammad Rashid, Hasan was one of the main architects behind organising the PPP across cities, towns and villages of (then) West Pakistan.

He was elected as a member of the National Assembly in 1970 and served as finance minister in Bhutto's cabinet from 1971-74.

He helped Bhutto in establishing the Ministry of Science in 1972 and was assigned the responsibility to arrange funding for Pakistan's nuclear project. He also helped establish the Kahuta Research Laboratories.

Later, Dr Hasan developed differences with the PPP and left to join Ghinwa Bhutto's PPP-Shaheed Bhutto. Three years ago, he also resigned from the Punjab presidency of Ghinwa's party.

Dr Hasan was also one of the founding members of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and the Pakistan-India People's Forum for Peace and Democracy.

Besides being a seasoned politician, he was a civil engineer, scientist, journalist and analyst and author of over 10 books.

The PPP's Punjab chapter expressed condolences on Dr Hasan's death. The chapter's president, Qamar Zaman Kaira, in a statement said Hasan "became the voice of the oppressed", adding that his services for the people would always be remembered.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in a tweet also "deeply mourned" the veteran politician's death.

Awami National Party leader Afrasiab Khattak also said Hasan's death was a "huge loss".

Dr Hasan's funeral will be held at his residence in Lahore's Gulberg at 5pm on Saturday.

With input from Rana Bilal and Umer Farooq

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A call to arms

A call to arms

No progress can be made if half the population is marginalised.

Editorial

Updated March 14, 2020

New province plan

THE announcement of a government plan to create a new province in south Punjab has been overshadowed by widespread...
March 14, 2020

Rain tragedy

FOR days now, heavy rainfall, snow and hail have thundered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving a wave of death and...
March 13, 2020

Spending Rs460bn

WITH a sum as stupendous as Rs460bn — nearly $3bn — at stake, no wonder there is a tussle over it. The amount, ...
March 13, 2020

Zainab Alert Bill

HUMAN rights activists, conscientious lawmakers and all right-minded citizens of this state welcome the passage of...