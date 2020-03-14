Top security body unveils plan for fight against virus

• Fortnight closure of borders with Iran, Afghanistan from 16th

• International flight operations restricted to three airports

• All educational institutions shut till April 5

• Ministry of food security asked for contingency plan

• Not a national emergency, says aide

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday unveiled a national strategy for curbing the spread of novel coronavirus in Pakistan by restricting points of entry into the country and banning public gatherings.

A national coordination committee was set up to liaise between the stakeholders over the efforts aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19.

Pakistan, which reported its first confirmed case on Feb 26, currently has 28 patients of the disease. International experience shows that the disease spreads fast and a herculean effort is needed for containing it.

The NSC, which is the highest forum for coordination on security issues, at its first-ever meeting on a health crisis decided to seal borders with Iran and Afgh­a­nistan, restrict international operations of airlines to three airports, shut down educational institutions, cinemas, theaters, and marriage halls, and advised adjournment of civil cases in courts and change in hearing procedures for criminal cases.

There were indications that March 23 Pakistan Day parade too was being cancelled. However, a formal announcement in that regard would be made by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media affairs wing of the military.

The decisions taken at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan were announced by Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza at a late-night media conference along with SAPM on Media Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and SAPM on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

The central plank of the strategy, Dr Mirza said, was to prevent the spread of the infection.

Dr Yusuf clarified that the measures being announced by the government should not be mistaken for a national emergency.

The national coordination committee would hold its first meeting on Saturday (today). It comprises federal ministers for relevant ministries, chief ministers of all the provinces, chairman of the National Disaster Manage­ment Authority, surgeon general of Pakistan Army and representatives of Inter-Services Intelli­gence, ISPR and Directorate General Military Operations. Dr Mirza would be the convener of the committee.

The NDMA has, meanwhile, been designated as the lead agency on operations related to COVID-19.

Dr Mirza said that the borders with Iran and Afghanistan were being sealed for all traffic for two weeks after which the situation would be reviewed.

In the meantime, arrangements for screening at these land route crossing points would be strengthened. Although the SAPM categorically stated that Taftan and Chaman borders would remain completely closed, he did not say if cargo traffic at Torkham crossing with Afgha­nistan too would be stopped.

The interior ministry soon after the NSC meeting issued a notification for “complete sealing” of borders with Iran and Afghanistan from March 16 (Monday).

The Kartarpur Corridor will be closed for Pakistanis. Indian pilgrims will be allowed to continue visiting.

KARACHI: View of an empty enclosure during the Pakistan Super League match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium on Friday. The PSL will continue despite closed stadiums and an exodus of foreign players who are heading home over the coronavirus crisis.—PPI

Iran has been one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic with over 11,000 confirmed cases and 512 deaths attributed to the deadly virus. Iran is reporting very high number of new cases everyday. Its fight against the disease has been complicated by very stringent international sanctions against it causing a shortage of medicines, protective gear, diagnostic kits and medical equipment.

Dr Mirza said international flight operations had been, for the time being, restricted to Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports so that there were fewer entry points and resultantly better screening arrangements for incoming passengers.

The other major decision was the ban on public gatherings within the country. The best strategy, Dr Mirza said, was to reduce human interaction.

This decision would affect Pakistan Super League’s ongoing 5th edition, whose remaining matches would be played in empty stadiums. Spectators would, however, be able to follow the games on TV.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions would remain closed for three weeks.

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood announced the decision about the closure of educational institutions over Twitter.

“In a meeting of the National Security Committee presided over PM Imran Khan, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5. This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madras [seminaries],” he said.

The decision would be reviewed by the committee on March 27 for further course of action.

Marriage halls have been barred from hosting events for a fortnight. Cinemas and theaters have also been closed and restriction has been imposed on holding conferences.

The NSC left the decision about religious congregations to Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Council of Islamic Ideology chairman Qibla Ayaz, who would consult with the clergy on the sensitive matter.

Dr Mirza said that the other venues where large numbers of people gather were courts. In this regard, the judiciary has been advised to adjourn the civil cases for three weeks, and hold hearing in criminal cases inside prisons.

Visitors for prisoners have also been disallowed for three weeks.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Dr Mirza said, would be requested to issue orders in this regard and similar directives from chief justices of provincial high courts will also be sought.

The committee decided to launch a media campaign for improving public awareness about the disease. In this regard, a media communications strategy, the SAPM on health said, was being prepared.

An upgrade of the disease reporting system was also agreed by the participants of NSC under which a central lead would be established.

Dr Mirza said food shortages were expected in coming days and weeks. Federal ministry for food security has, therefore, been instructed to prepare a contingency plan for dealing with such an eventuality.

He appealed for not politicising the fight against novel coronavirus and avoiding sensationalism in media reporting on the disease.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2020