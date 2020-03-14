Europe is now epicentre of coronavirus, says WHO

PARIS: Countries across the globe went on heightened virus alert on Friday, sealing borders and cancelling cultural and sporting events in a frenzied bid to slow the ballooning pandemic.

Financial markets end­ured a rollercoaster ride after a week of spectacular losses triggered by fears the outbreak will lead to a worldwide economic recession.

The death toll jumped over 5,000 on Friday as the total number of cases top­ped 135,000, according to a tally based on official sources.

World Health Organi­sation chief Tedros Adha­nom Ghebreyesus declared that Europe was now the epicentre of COVID-19, describing the death toll as a “tragic milestone”.

“Any country that looks at the experience of other countries with large outbreaks and thinks that it won’t happen to us is making a deadly mistake,” he added.

Spain, Italy and Iran — which have emerged as virus hotspots outside China — all clocked a dramatic rise in cases and fatalities in the past 24 hours, while infections were reported in Kenya and Ethiopia, the first in east Africa. The virus has also torn up the sporting and cultural calendar, with top-flight events from Broadway to English Premier League football scrapped.

And the outbreak reached new heights with a slew of public figures from Holly­wood actors to politicians and even the Canadian first lady falling ill with the infection. COVID-19, which first emerged in China in December, has spread relen­tlessly around the world even as cases in Asia have levelled out in recent days.

South Korea — once grappling with the largest outbreak outside China — saw newly recovered patients exceed fresh infections for the first time and the lowest number of new cases for three weeks.

And China this week claimed “the peak” of the pandemic had passed its shores although it still has the biggest overall number of deaths and infections.

Governments across Europe have imposed a cascade of tough restrictions, while Brussels unveiled a raft of measures to protect the EU economy.

Spain declared a state of alert after its infections rac­ed past 3,000, Switzerland and Germany announced sch­ool closures, and Ukr­aine said it would seal its borders to foreigners as it confirmed its first death.

France — the world’s most visited country — has also ordered schools and universities closed until further notice and announced it was banning gatherings of more 100 people.

President Emmanuel Macron said it was “the worst health crisis in France in a century”.

The measures came after US President Donald Trump this week banned all travellers from mainland Europe for 30 days, prompting swift rebuke from the EU.

On the markets, Asian stocks tumbled in volatile business following the worst day on Wall Street since the crash of 1987 as traders scrambled to sell, wiping trillions off market valuations. But European and US stocks and oil prices recovered on what analysts said were hopes of a US stimulus package.

The virus is also affecting daily life. Shops, squares and cafes normally packed with people are deserted in Italy, which has imposed nationwide lockdown measures never-before-seen in peacetime.

Spain’s once-bustling bars are also empty after the government urged people to stay home.

“The panic has set in and it’s going to get worse,” said Victor Rodrieguez, a 43-year-old engineer over a glass of vermouth at a Madrid tapas bar.

“I sent my friend a messaging saying: let’s have a drink before they ban us! We walked here without taking public transport,” he said.

And the illness is sparing no one. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday he had tested negative after a top aide was confirmed infected.

Australia’s home minister Peter Dutton announced he had tested positive, while the Philippines leader awaits test results.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2020