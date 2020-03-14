Six Afghans with virus symptoms deported

LANDI KOTAL: The health and immigration authorities at the Torkham border deported at least six Afghans to their country after they were found having symptoms of coronavirus during scanning on Friday.

Officials said the travel history of the six Afghans found that they had traveled to China in recent past and also had health problems for some days.

They said all the Afghans were immediately sent back to their country after completion of initial enquiry and scanning.

The authorities had on Wednesday evening also sent back an Afghan national, Mohammad Kamran after he was found suffering from fever and problems in breathing.

The immigration staff said that Kamran had traveled to China in mid January and then had stayed in Peshawar with his family for over a month.

Meanwhile, officials at the health directorate for merged tribal districts in Peshawar said that immigration staff at Torkham border was not sharing information with them on time. They said that they were also not taken on board regarding referral of suspected persons to Services Hospital in Peshawar and deportation of Afghans.

The health authorities in Landi Kotal shifted a local trader namely Ibrahim Khan to Services Hospital in Peshawar for proper healthcare as he was suspected of carrying coronavirus. He had recently returned from Iran.

