Today's Paper | March 14, 2020

Six Afghans with virus symptoms deported

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated March 14, 2020

The Afghan nationals had recently travelled to China. — AFP/File
The Afghan nationals had recently travelled to China. — AFP/File

LANDI KOTAL: The health and immigration authorities at the Torkham border deported at least six Afghans to their country after they were found having symptoms of coronavirus during scanning on Friday.

Officials said the travel history of the six Afghans found that they had traveled to China in recent past and also had health problems for some days.

They said all the Afghans were immediately sent back to their country after completion of initial enquiry and scanning.

The authorities had on Wednesday evening also sent back an Afghan national, Mohammad Kamran after he was found suffering from fever and problems in breathing.

The immigration staff said that Kamran had traveled to China in mid January and then had stayed in Peshawar with his family for over a month.

Meanwhile, officials at the health directorate for merged tribal districts in Peshawar said that immigration staff at Torkham border was not sharing information with them on time. They said that they were also not taken on board regarding referral of suspected persons to Services Hospital in Peshawar and deportation of Afghans.

The health authorities in Landi Kotal shifted a local trader namely Ibrahim Khan to Services Hospital in Peshawar for proper healthcare as he was suspected of carrying coronavirus. He had recently returned from Iran.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (9)

Asif Ali
Mar 14, 2020 08:43am
We should help our muslim brothers.
Recommend 0
Khan
Mar 14, 2020 08:54am
Why was he sent back the incubation period is just 14 days and he traveled China January it's mid march.
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Mar 14, 2020 09:00am
Now that peace is at hand within Afghanistan, the Government of Pakistan should help the repatriation of Afghani people living in Pakistan back to their native country.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Mar 14, 2020 09:05am
@Asif Ali, Absolutely. And gave them medical treatment. Such deportation absolutely not acceptable.
Recommend 0
Wisdom
Mar 14, 2020 09:07am
Surprisingly not even one Pakistani got virus from China, now all of sudden 6 afghans got it. Somewhere logic is missing.
Recommend 0
Atif
Mar 14, 2020 09:17am
The virus is now here. Look for it in general population, not just in China returnees.
Recommend 0
Perfectionist
Mar 14, 2020 09:23am
It's also time to send all illegal Afghani back to Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Mar 14, 2020 09:33am
Send all afghanies and their sympathesres back
Recommend 0
My comments
Mar 14, 2020 09:53am
@Asif A. Shah, Yes, it is right time to start dialogue for return of Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan. There should be limit as to how many generation pf afghan refugees would stay in Pakistan. Hopefully wealthy nations would help out in expenses for return and resettling of Afghan refugees in Afghanistan.
Recommend 0

