DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 13, 2020

PML-N suspends membership of 6 lawmakers for 'expressing confidence' in Punjab CM, PM

Adnan SheikhMarch 13, 2020

Email

On March 10, the six lawmakers had called on the Punjab chief minister. — Photo courtesy Usman Buzdar Twitter
On March 10, the six lawmakers had called on the Punjab chief minister. — Photo courtesy Usman Buzdar Twitter

The PML-N on Friday suspended the party membership of six Punjab Assembly lawmakers and issued show cause notices to them for "violating party discipline and contravening rules" by meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and "expressing confidence in the prime minister's and the CM's leadership".

The notices were issued to Azhar Abbas (PP-269, Muzaffargarh), Muhammad Arshad (PP-244, Bahawalnagar), Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi (PP-209, Khanewal), Choudhry Ashraf Ali (PP-57, Gujranwala), Abu Hafas Ghayasuddin (PP-47, Narowal) and Nishat Ahmed Daha (PP-206, Khanewal).

On March 10, the six lawmakers, along with one Punjab Assembly lawmaker from the PPP, had called on the Punjab chief minister.

A press release issued by the CM’s office had said that former MNA Tahir Bashir Cheema had also accompanied the MPAs, who “reposed their complete trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Buzdar and announced continuing lending their unconditional support to the government.”

According to the notices issued today, signed by PML-N Punjab General Secretary Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, a “press release in electronic and print media on March 10 showed [the lawmakers] meeting Buzdar”.

“In the past, a meeting with the prime minister, who is also the chairman of the PTI, was also held without any legal/moral justification or prior intimation.”

It added that the above information had not been denied by the lawmakers in the media.

“Hence, your basic party memberships have been suspended forthwith and you are hereby directed to show cause as to why the violations were committed,” the notice said.

It directed the lawmakers to submit a reply in this regard within the next seven days, adding that a failure to do so would result in legal action being initiated against them.

PML-N demands Shehbaz's return

Earlier in the week, the PML-N leadership had demanded the return of party president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif from London, where he has been since November 2019.

The demand was made by Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha during a meeting of PML-N's parliamentary party and was backed by the leadership. Shehbaz had left for London last year, along with PML-N supremo and his older brother Nawaz Sharif, who was seeking medical treatment.

In the meeting , Senator Pir Sabir Shah had complained that the party had "suffered damage by putting behind the stance of the supremo (Nawaz Sharif)".

He had said that PML-N should have "taken advantage of PTI's poor performance", adding that the party's performance in the parliament had disappointed the people. He had went on to warn that if the party did not stick to Nawaz's stance, it would lose the support of the masses.

Shah had criticised that only leaders from Punjab were included in PML-N's decision-making. He had demanded that the party should give representation to leaders from provinces other than Punjab in its decision-making process "even if it is only symbolic".

PML-N leader Javed Latif had also spoke during the meeting and had said that the party leadership should consult more members before making decisions. He had insisted that the party should take practical steps as "targets cannot be achieved by talking". He had urged the party leadership to "move forward and prepare the party for protest".

Latif had also predicted that the party will have to face tough criticism as it had "made a mistake which would be realised in times to come". He had not specified the "mistake" he was referring to.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sairbeen plus.
Mar 13, 2020 08:22pm
Not exactly the horse trading, but looks like pony trading.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 13, 2020 08:35pm
Slipping away, isn't it Sharifs?
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Mar 13, 2020 08:39pm
Their membership should be immediately terminated and they should be asked to contest election on PTI seats so that they know their worth in Punjab in current situation.
Recommend 0
SDA
Mar 13, 2020 08:39pm
Only the looters will be with PML-N now.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 13, 2020 08:44pm
PTI's Horse-trading tactics.
Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Mar 13, 2020 08:45pm
In any other country if members of parliament were away for so long they would be asked to step down.
Recommend 0
Lahori Kid
Mar 13, 2020 09:02pm
You cannot ever say anything positive about anyone unless its Nawaz Sharif or Shahbaz Sharif.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Mar 13, 2020 09:08pm
This is interesting!!!
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Mar 13, 2020 09:18pm
Bravo Buzdar. You impressed me.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 13, 2020

Spending Rs460bn

WITH a sum as stupendous as Rs460bn — nearly $3bn — at stake, no wonder there is a tussle over it. The amount, ...
March 13, 2020

Zainab Alert Bill

HUMAN rights activists, conscientious lawmakers and all right-minded citizens of this state welcome the passage of...
March 12, 2020

Wheat, sugar crisis

THE government has sort of ‘upgraded’ the inquiry committee created early last month to investigate the severe...
March 12, 2020

Blood begets blood

A RECENT police study on tribal warfare in Sindh highlights the dangers of parallel justice ‘systems’ that...
March 12, 2020

Hospitals in limbo

IT seems that the federal government’s indecision about taking administrative control of the three largest...