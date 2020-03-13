DAWN.COM

PCB decides to cut short PSL, play remaining matches behind closed doors amid COVID-19 fears

Dawn.com | Abdul GhaffarUpdated March 13, 2020

The board is in touch with all franchises and is currently assessing the situation. — Twitter/File
The board is in touch with all franchises and is currently assessing the situation. — Twitter/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday decided to cut short the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and hold the final match of the tournament on March 18 instead of March 23.

According to a press release by the cricketing body, the playoff match has been replaced by the semi-finals, which will be held in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on March 17; one at 2pm and the second at 7pm. The final will also take place at the Gaddafi Stadium at 7pm on March 18.

The playoff matches scheduled for today, tomorrow and March 15 will be held according to schedule.

The announcement came hours after the board announced that the tournament will continue as planned.

PCB had also said that all players participating in PSL 2020 have been given the option to pull out of the tournament amid growing fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Sindh confirmed its first "secondary contact case", taking Pakistan's coronavirus tally to 21.

“Today, the PCB and the team owners, as part of their duty of care, have decided to give all the players the option to decide if they wish to return home," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was quoted as saying.

According to an official statement by the cricket board, the following players have confirmed they will not take part in any future matches of the tournament.

  • Alex Hales - Karachi Kings
  • Rilee Rossouw - Multan Sultans
  • James Vince - Multan Sultans
  • Tom Banton - Peshawar Zalmi
  • Carlos Brathwaite - Peshawar Zalmi
  • Liam Dawson - Peshawar Zalmi
  • Lewis Gregory - Peshawar Zalmi
  • Liam Livingstone - Peshawar Zalmi
  • Jason Roy - Quetta Gladiators
  • Tymal Mills - Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi coach James Foster is also going back home. However, none of the players from Lahore Qalanders or Islamabad United have said they are withdrawing from the league.

“This remains an evolving and unprecedented situation with a number of moving parts that require constant and regular monitoring. Ensuring that the players feel comfortable remains paramount to the PCB," Khan said.

"As of now, it is important to emphasise and clarify that the main concern of many of the 10 players and a coach, who have chosen to return home, revolves around avoiding a potential situation where they might become stranded either due to flight cancellations or border closures in their own countries."

He added that the PCB will facilitate their safe return and will ensure the same for all of the players and support staff personnel who decide to withdraw from the league.

"We will continue to assess and review the situation and will not hesitate to make what we believe are the right decisions for everyone involved," he said.

Remaining matches to be played without crowd

In another statement issued today, the PCB has decided that that final few matches of PSL scheduled to take place in Lahore will be played behind closed doors, meaning that all remaining matches will be played in the absence of spectators.

Yesterday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced that all PSL matches at Karachi's National Stadium would be played without spectators.

“A high risk is involved in allowing spectators to gather in the stadium to witness the matches and we can’t put everyone at risk, therefore matches will be held without spectators,” he had said.

The PCB had endorsed the Sindh government's decision and the board's chief executive had also said that they were in consultation with the Punjab government over holding the remaining matches without spectators.

In today's statement, the cricket board said: "The decision will not impact accredited commercial partners, media and other service providers, who will be allowed to enter Gaddafi Stadium.

"In addition, immediate families of competing players, player support personnel and franchise owners will be allowed to attend the matches."

The statement added that the step has been taken as a precautionary measure to better protect the health and safety of all those involved, adding that all those who had purchased tickets will be given a full refund.

WASEEM ASHRAF
Mar 13, 2020 02:34pm
Are they sure virus will not hit in their own countries ?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 13, 2020 02:37pm
Timely action is required to forestall any attack of the disease on the team members or the gathered spectators in the stadiums.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 13, 2020 02:40pm
Great move by PCB since freedom of choice and the liberty of self-determination are by far, the top human rights of every human being including cricketers, athletes as well as sportsmen and women of the world.
Recommend 0
Malik
Mar 13, 2020 02:45pm
Good decision by PCB. With travel bans happening around the world no one would want to get stuck in abroad.
Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Mar 13, 2020 02:58pm
PCB has handled the whole thing professionally. There shouldn't be any hard feelings for those who want to leave early. They have been in the cou8ntry for the best part of a month and if they feel comfortable in their homes with their families then their choices should be respected. See you next season
Recommend 0
Atif
Mar 13, 2020 02:59pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, Valid point. England is actually far worse hit with Corona Virus then Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 13, 2020 03:00pm
70% tournament done. Great work in Karachi, Islamabad/Pindi and Lahore. Well done and thank you PCB.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Mar 13, 2020 03:03pm
They are leaving to avoid getting caught up with the travel restrictions which are changing daily. At such times people prefer being at home and with family. Nothing wrong with that. They are just human.
Recommend 0
enam
Mar 13, 2020 03:08pm
good move
Recommend 0
KAMAL NAYAN
Mar 13, 2020 03:14pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, possibility would be less when you sit in your house
Recommend 0
Usman
Mar 13, 2020 03:16pm
Most of the players going home are british. The infection rate in the UK is much worse than in Pakistan so none of them will be safer once back in the UK.
Recommend 0
Adeel
Mar 13, 2020 03:17pm
10 people died of corona in the UK and more than 500 infected. In Pakistan no deaths and only 22 infected. Good luck to foreign players.
Recommend 0
Robert
Mar 13, 2020 03:23pm
Fair choice - this event is just beginning - we can’t have IPL olympics etc Too - I know sponsors will feel bad but life first
Recommend 0
M&M
Mar 13, 2020 03:25pm
Good move. Safety first.
Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Mar 13, 2020 03:25pm
Good decision.. & PCB has to do rest of matches Empty stadium to avoid spread Covid 19 ..
Recommend 0
Naeem
Mar 13, 2020 03:26pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, I do not think they are running because of fear of catching the virus. They do not want to be stranded in case of travel bans and they just want to be with their families when and if situation gets bad.
Recommend 0
Nishant
Mar 13, 2020 03:28pm
A inflected person can infect so many by sitting in stadium. Stop epidemic to spread should be priority over PSL.
Recommend 0
shahzad bukhari
Mar 13, 2020 03:52pm
Bit unfortunate but that a reality, Indeed with foreign players participation and organizing PSL in Pakistan, the whole nation had great time after a long time, thanks all foreign players/coaches to make this PSL edition a wonderful event.
Recommend 0
Joker
Mar 13, 2020 03:54pm
Pak government should suspend PSL in the interest of public safety
Recommend 0
waqar
Mar 13, 2020 03:55pm
"However, none of the players from Lahore Qalanders or Islamabad United have said they are withdrawing from the league." That's commitment! These teams have picked dedicated players!
Recommend 0
Salaria Ahmad ka Abba
Mar 13, 2020 03:56pm
Some +Ve decision !
Recommend 0
@Who cares
Mar 13, 2020 03:58pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, What a illogical logic.
Recommend 0
Hussain Moosvie
Mar 13, 2020 03:58pm
Pakistan, a nation, second to none with ethical courage and values.
Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Mar 13, 2020 04:00pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, They are more worried about being struck out of the UK if the government decides to impose a travel ban. England just canceled their test tour of Sri Lanka as well.
Recommend 0
Ruhail
Mar 13, 2020 04:04pm
Very good decision..
Recommend 0
Javed
Mar 13, 2020 04:19pm
Money over Public Health, that is the message here.
Recommend 0
Mnkhan
Mar 13, 2020 04:27pm
Cannot blame any foreign player. Fully justified if they are returning. I feel the matches should have been played behind closed doors even earlier than this.
Recommend 0
Rabba
Mar 13, 2020 04:34pm
better medical facilities in there country is making them move
Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Mar 13, 2020 04:42pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, they are not leaving becauae the virus is not in their country but because they might become stranded either due to flight cancellations or border closure in their own country.
Recommend 0
Aslam Khan
Mar 13, 2020 04:48pm
Don't cancel them, but play with only live TV coverage.
Recommend 0
Nadeemghuman
Mar 13, 2020 04:51pm
Pakistan have already achieved the purpose by holding the tournament in Pakistan and successfully now rather opt out not risk players lives.
Recommend 0
Akram
Mar 13, 2020 04:54pm
best to play without spectators, play safe.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 13, 2020 04:55pm
Most of the PSL foreign players are from West Indies.
Recommend 0
Varun
Mar 13, 2020 05:00pm
How will it make money without spectators?
Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 13, 2020 05:15pm
Another U turn!
Recommend 0
Ai
Mar 13, 2020 05:17pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, even if does they have better health service to lookafter them.
Recommend 0
MAD
Mar 13, 2020 05:36pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, Theyre going home to avoid getting trapped in case of flight suspension
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Mar 13, 2020 05:38pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, at least their health facility is better than Pakistan.
Recommend 0
asif
Mar 13, 2020 06:06pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, it is never about being safe but it is about being with the family especially if you are in a foreign country.
Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 13, 2020 06:15pm
Good decision but pakistan seems to be a safer place to stay than the UK for this virus.
Recommend 0
Jaydeep
Mar 13, 2020 06:27pm
I think the players should have remained in Pakistan, Pakistan has handled the situation very effectively and its safer .
Recommend 0
N_Saq
Mar 13, 2020 06:48pm
PCB should suspend PSL 2020 for a while until things become clear and let all players go back home. In US all leagues are/have suspended until further notice i.e. NBA, MLB, NCAA etc. Also, in US all sorts of gatherings are either postponed or cancelled i.e. weddings, social get together, parties, govt functions etc. plus if anyone has symptoms or is in contact or close to him/her with someone who has the virus then that person is told to self quarantine themselves for 14 days to make sure they do not show signs. For the sake of all, do the right thing.
Recommend 0
Imdad
Mar 13, 2020 06:58pm
@Shehbaz, no one has died in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Mar 13, 2020 06:59pm
Most major leagues in West have cancelled/paused games . Gathering s of over 250 people also banned. PSL shouldn't go on. NHL, NBA, baseball etc all done
Recommend 0
A Hafeez
Mar 13, 2020 07:06pm
Great move by PCB. They should not allow spectators in the stadium. We should all support by staying home and watching on TV .
Recommend 0
Danish
Mar 13, 2020 07:33pm
Good decision. Health is more important than wealth. Life is risk but every one must take precautions against virus.
Recommend 0
Captain
Mar 13, 2020 07:39pm
Would they be safe in their respective countries and are they sure about that ??
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 13, 2020 07:43pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, No country is safe from Covid 19. But it is better to be around with family and country during illness, rather than abroad.
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Mar 13, 2020 07:46pm
@Varun, Dont worry about PSL. It has already made enough money and is now coming to a close.worry about IPL
Recommend 0
Faisal
Mar 13, 2020 08:05pm
People are saying UK is not safer than Pakistan at this moment. What you are failing to understand its not about individual safety its about being with your family in testing times. Ask yourselves will you abandon your family and run if only you can be safer while they are at higher risk?
Recommend 0
Gary
Mar 13, 2020 08:41pm
I think these players are leaving in fear of a lockdown by their home countries.
Recommend 0
HonorBright
Mar 13, 2020 08:46pm
the fear is real, let's face it without trying heroism
Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Mar 13, 2020 08:50pm
@Varun, TV and sponsorship deals.
Recommend 0
Rizman
Mar 13, 2020 08:51pm
Airports are the hub of this virus
Recommend 0
Amir Ahmad
Mar 13, 2020 09:05pm
Sad, But right move...
Recommend 0
PrasadDeccani
Mar 13, 2020 09:06pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, your question is valid. However, all of us would like to be with our family and friends in grave situations.
Recommend 0

