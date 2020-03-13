DAWN.COM

PCB cuts short PSL after some foreign players opt to leave Pakistan over coronavirus

Dawn.com | Abdul GhaffarUpdated March 13, 2020

The board is in touch with all franchises and is currently assessing the situation. — Dawn/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday decided to cut short the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and hold the final match of the tournament on March 18 instead of March 23.

According to a press release by the cricketing body, the playoff match has been replaced by the semi-finals, which will be held in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on March 17; one at 2pm and the second at 7pm. The final will also take place at the Gaddafi Stadium at 7pm on March 18.

The playoff matches scheduled for today, tomorrow and March 15 will be held according to schedule.

A decision on whether to allow spectators in the stadium during the remaining matches will be made after consultation with the Punjab government, the press release said.

The announcement came hours after the board announced that the tournament will continue as planned.

PCB had also said that all players participating in PSL 2020 have been given the option to pull out of the tournament amid growing fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Sindh confirmed its first "secondary contact case", taking Pakistan's coronavirus tally to 21.

“Today, the PCB and the team owners, as part of their duty of care, have decided to give all the players the option to decide if they wish to return home," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was quoted as saying.

According to an official statement by the cricket board, the following players have confirmed they will not take part in any future matches of the tournament.

  • Alex Hales - Karachi Kings
  • Rilee Rossouw - Multan Sultans
  • James Vince - Multan Sultans
  • Tom Banton - Peshawar Zalmi
  • Carlos Brathwaite - Peshawar Zalmi
  • Liam Dawson - Peshawar Zalmi
  • Lewis Gregory - Peshawar Zalmi
  • Liam Livingstone - Peshawar Zalmi
  • Jason Roy - Quetta Gladiators
  • Tymal Mills - Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi coach James Foster is also going back home. However, none of the players from Lahore Qalanders or Islamabad United have said they are withdrawing from the league.

“This remains an evolving and unprecedented situation with a number of moving parts that require constant and regular monitoring. Ensuring that the players feel comfortable remains paramount to the PCB," Khan said.

"As of now, it is important to emphasise and clarify that the main concern of many of the 10 players and a coach, who have chosen to return home, revolves around avoiding a potential situation where they might become stranded either due to flight cancellations or border closures in their own countries."

He added that the PCB will facilitate their safe return and will ensure the same for all of the players and support staff personnel who decide to withdraw from the league.

"We will continue to assess and review the situation and will not hesitate to make what we believe are the right decisions for everyone involved," he said.

Yesterday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced that all PSL matches at Karachi's National Stadium would be played without spectators.

“A high risk is involved in allowing spectators to gather in the stadium to witness the matches and we can’t put everyone at risk, therefore matches will be held without spectators,” he had said.

The PCB has endorsed the Sindh government's decision and the board's chief executive had also said that they were in consultation with the Punjab government over holding the remaining matches without spectators.

WASEEM ASHRAF
Mar 13, 2020 02:34pm
Are they sure virus will not hit in their own countries ?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 13, 2020 02:37pm
Timely action is required to forestall any attack of the disease on the team members or the gathered spectators in the stadiums.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 13, 2020 02:40pm
Great move by PCB since freedom of choice and the liberty of self-determination are by far, the top human rights of every human being including cricketers, athletes as well as sportsmen and women of the world.
Recommend 0
Malik
Mar 13, 2020 02:45pm
Good decision by PCB. With travel bans happening around the world no one would want to get stuck in abroad.
Recommend 0
Robert
Mar 13, 2020 03:23pm
Fair choice - this event is just beginning - we can’t have IPL olympics etc Too - I know sponsors will feel bad but life first
Recommend 0
M&M
Mar 13, 2020 03:25pm
Good move. Safety first.
Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Mar 13, 2020 03:25pm
Good decision.. & PCB has to do rest of matches Empty stadium to avoid spread Covid 19 ..
Recommend 0
Naeem
Mar 13, 2020 03:26pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, I do not think they are running because of fear of catching the virus. They do not want to be stranded in case of travel bans and they just want to be with their families when and if situation gets bad.
Recommend 0
Nishant
Mar 13, 2020 03:28pm
A inflected person can infect so many by sitting in stadium. Stop epidemic to spread should be priority over PSL.
Recommend 0
shahzad bukhari
Mar 13, 2020 03:52pm
Bit unfortunate but that a reality, Indeed with foreign players participation and organizing PSL in Pakistan, the whole nation had great time after a long time, thanks all foreign players/coaches to make this PSL edition a wonderful event.
Recommend 0
Joker
Mar 13, 2020 03:54pm
Pak government should suspend PSL in the interest of public safety
Recommend 0
waqar
Mar 13, 2020 03:55pm
"However, none of the players from Lahore Qalanders or Islamabad United have said they are withdrawing from the league." That's commitment! These teams have picked dedicated players!
Recommend 0
Salaria Ahmad ka Abba
Mar 13, 2020 03:56pm
Some +Ve decision !
Recommend 0
@Who cares
Mar 13, 2020 03:58pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, What a illogical logic.
Recommend 0
Hussain Moosvie
Mar 13, 2020 03:58pm
Pakistan, a nation, second to none with ethical courage and values.
Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Mar 13, 2020 04:00pm
@WASEEM ASHRAF, They are more worried about being struck out of the UK if the government decides to impose a travel ban. England just canceled their test tour of Sri Lanka as well.
Recommend 0
Ruhail
Mar 13, 2020 04:04pm
Very good decision..
Recommend 0
Javed
Mar 13, 2020 04:19pm
Money over Public Health, that is the message here.
Recommend 0
Rabba
Mar 13, 2020 04:34pm
better medical facilities in there country is making them move
Recommend 0

