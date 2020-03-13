'Important decisions' to be taken in today's NSC huddle on coronavirus, says PM's aide

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said "important decisions" for the protection of the people will be taken during a special meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) regarding coronavirus later today.

In a tweet, the premier's special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting which the provincial chief ministers and civil and the military leadership will also attend.

"Our primary responsibility is the protection and well-being of Pakistanis," she said, adding that measures to make the country safe from the effects of the virus will be taken.

Awan said the purpose of the meeting was to unite the entire country on the important issue of coronavirus and that the huddle is "part of of national efforts to ensure harmony and contain coronavirus".

So far 21 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country — 15 in Sindh, one in Balochistan and five in Gilgit Baltistan. The latest case was confirmed in Sindh earlier today in a 52-year-old patient who arrived in the province from Islamabad two days ago and tested positive on Friday.

Read our live updates on the coronavirus here.

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had earlier told Dawn that Friday's NSC meeting "may decide to impose a sort of emergency or indirect emergency in the country".

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), requesting not to be named, said there was criticism that the prime minister was not playing a leading role over the issue.

"However, now the meeting of the most relevant body has been called to discuss the issue and it is expected that it will decide that the federal government will provide funds for controlling the virus.

Last week, a summary was moved by Dr Mirza, seeking allocation of Rs 670 million and the waiving off the Public Procurement Regu­la­tory Authority rules so that personal protective equipment could be procured without any delay. However, the summary was rejected as the cabinet was of the view that the provinces should also contribute funds," he had said.