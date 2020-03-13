DAWN.COM

March 13, 2020

PM's special assistant on health addresses press conference on coronavirus response

Dawn.com | Sanaullah Khan Updated March 13, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting which the provincial chief ministers and civil and the military leadership also attended. — Photo courtesy: PM Office
Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and other government officials are addressing a press conference to detail the decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Mirza revealed at the start of the presser that Pakistan now has 28 cases of COVID-19. The official figure of the total cases on the National Institute of Health (NIH) website is 21, and it wasn't immediately clear where the seven additional cases emerged.

"There is a lot of speculation about the total number of cases in the country. However, I can confirm that Pakistan has 28 cases of coronavirus," he said.

The NSC decided to take a number of steps to contain the spread of the virus, including closing the border with Iran and Afghanistan and cancelling the Pakistan Day parade held annually on March 23.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was attended by the provincial chief ministers and the civilian and military leadership.

The huddle decided that Pakistan's border entry points with Afghanistan and Iran will be closed for two weeks, the interior ministry announced.

It was also decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5, education minister Shafqat Mehmood tweeted.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told DawnNewsTV that the 23rd March parade has been cancelled.

It was decided during the meeting that only three airports in the country — Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore — will be allowed to operate international flights in limited numbers, while other airports will only allow domestic flights, according to a highly placed source who attended the NSC meeting.

The pilgrims who have returned to the country from Iran will be screened again, and will be placed under quarantine if they test positive for the virus.

Officials said foreign missions in Pakistan and Pakistan's missions abroad have been directed not to host any ceremonies or functions. Similarly, large public gatherings will be discouraged.

The NSC decided to give the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) the lead role in dealing with the coronavirus threat, officials told DawnNewsTV, adding that the authority will coordinate with the provincial governments to streamline the efforts.

A system for coordination between the federal and provincial governments will also be established, the sources said.

'Important decisions'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan earlier in the day had said that "important decisions" for the protection of the people will be taken during a special meeting of the NSC regarding coronavirus.

"Our primary responsibility is the protection and well-being of Pakistanis," she said, adding that measures to make the country safe from the effects of the virus will be taken.

Awan said the purpose of the meeting was to unite the entire country on the important issue of coronavirus and that the huddle is "part of national efforts to ensure harmony and contain coronavirus".

So far 21 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country — 15 in Sindh, one in Balochistan and five in Gilgit Baltistan. The latest case was confirmed in Sindh earlier today in a 52-year-old patient who arrived in the province from Islamabad two days ago and tested positive on Friday.

Read our live updates on the coronavirus here.

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had earlier told Dawn that Friday's NSC meeting "may decide to impose a sort of emergency or indirect emergency in the country".

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), requesting not to be named, said there was criticism that the prime minister was not playing a leading role over the issue.

"However, now the meeting of the most relevant body has been called to discuss the issue and it is expected that it will decide that the federal government will provide funds for controlling the virus.

"Last week, a summary was moved by Dr Mirza, seeking allocation of Rs670 million and the waiving off the Public Procurement Regu­la­tory Authority rules so that personal protective equipment could be procured without any delay. However, the summary was rejected as the cabinet was of the view that the provinces should also contribute funds," he had said.

Pakistan

Pakistani
Mar 13, 2020 12:59pm
So 'they' have all finally decided to wake up and take this seriously. We are so lucky to have such people incharge!!
Recommend 0
BTS
Mar 13, 2020 01:11pm
Rs670 million scammed in name of protective equipment which has already been donated by China for free.
Recommend 0
Faizan Ahmed
Mar 13, 2020 01:30pm
This is too late, these decisions have to be taken 2 months ago. Actually government was too busy to make cases against opponents and opposition parties using NAB.
Recommend 0
Amna
Mar 13, 2020 01:33pm
Too late
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Mar 13, 2020 01:34pm
IAF bring 58 Indians from Iran and remaining will come in 2 days
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Mar 13, 2020 02:00pm
Too late, it's out of control in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 13, 2020 02:00pm
If you look at other countries, IK has been very insensitive to and very tardy in responding to Corona virus global epidemic.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 13, 2020 02:24pm
Serious and practical persons need to deal all issues related to dreaded Coronavirus. People like Firdous are good only for leg-pulling.
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Mar 13, 2020 02:28pm
Still move faster then you could please
Recommend 0
NINO
Mar 13, 2020 03:11pm
1 Let us watch how the PM manages to put the blame on Nawaz and co.It shall be an exception if he doesn't do so. 2 The world woke up much earlier than Imran Khan. Murad Ali shah excelled by being alert to the situation. The government continues to be led or not led by incompetence and ineptness on the very top.
Recommend 0
Balu
Mar 13, 2020 03:14pm
Pakistan pm calls meeting for showing solidarity to corona viruse. Good news
Recommend 0
Hussain
Mar 13, 2020 03:16pm
The day Pakistanis realize the severity of this it will be too late. We need to close offices, businesses, schools and self quarantine by staying indoors.
Recommend 0
Chandru
Mar 13, 2020 03:16pm
Such a incapable government never seen in the history of pakistan.
Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Mar 13, 2020 04:17pm
Most incompetent government ever
Recommend 0
Javed
Mar 13, 2020 04:21pm
This PTI govt. has no idea what to do.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 13, 2020 05:00pm
What’s the rush, just wait for few more weeks to decide . You Government have more important things to take care of.
Recommend 0
Varun
Mar 13, 2020 05:01pm
Lip service !!!
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Mar 13, 2020 05:01pm
The Pak army must be ready to help people.
Recommend 0
ABC$
Mar 13, 2020 05:06pm
Pakistan's coronavirus cases have been remarkably low at 21 known cases while over 500 have passed away in neighboring Iran.
Recommend 0
F
Mar 13, 2020 05:07pm
Late but remember its never late if u take concrete decisions now
Recommend 0
PrakashG
Mar 13, 2020 05:10pm
Who exactly among the participants is an expert on viruses?
Recommend 0
NINO
Mar 13, 2020 05:13pm
@Bitter truth, The most truthful truth!
Recommend 0
Khalid
Mar 13, 2020 05:31pm
Salute to Sindh government which has been working very actively. The federal is in deep slumber as usual.
Recommend 0
Ss
Mar 13, 2020 07:07pm
Like? They don’t have a plan to get back Pakistanis stranded in other countries because of this virus and I wonder what else bigger things are there for Pakistani govement:
Recommend 0
amin khan
Mar 13, 2020 07:10pm
@Pakistani, still asleep No meeting as yet.
Recommend 0
EeDadu
Mar 13, 2020 07:19pm
@Faizan Ahmed, you are wrong. Do not polticize issues.!
Recommend 0
rao ehtesham
Mar 13, 2020 08:20pm
Too late, Too little
Recommend 0
m:ahmed
Mar 13, 2020 08:35pm
I don't see any details stratedgy what other countries are doing for containing the spread of corona virus or eradicating it. This meeting seems to be just fulfilling formality for avoid criticism from public.
Recommend 0
Jalal
Mar 13, 2020 08:36pm
Its never late to act now. I hope we can overcome this together.
Recommend 0
JAhanzEb
Mar 13, 2020 08:37pm
Great comments . Pakistanis never satisfied
Recommend 0
Ash
Mar 13, 2020 08:37pm
Spain has declared emergency today after over 4000 cases and 120 deaths. Please stop criticising those who have stepped up in these uncertain times.
Recommend 0
Rihaab Fareed Dhariwal
Mar 13, 2020 08:38pm
Good decision - close down all theaters/cinemas as well.
Recommend 0
Feroz T. Jhantawala
Mar 13, 2020 08:39pm
@PrakashG, Every Pakistani is an expert at EVERYTHING under the sun.
Recommend 0
HonorBright
Mar 13, 2020 08:39pm
Though only a couple of days ago Pakistan had appeared to done better than many other countries to contain coronavirus but now suddenly alarm bells are going off and cries of "too late, too late" seem to be filling the air..Let's not despair even if it is as bad as we think it is because we have this rare satisfaction of not being alone...Good luck Pakistan, good luck world, good luck life..
Recommend 0
Zis
Mar 13, 2020 08:42pm
Wait and see how many secondary cases will pop up due to govt negligence at land and air borders. The most incompetent government ever seen.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 13, 2020 08:43pm
Still IK and team do not understand the seriousness with which the world leaders are handling CV.
Recommend 0
Ruhail
Mar 13, 2020 08:55pm
Late but appreciate it . Lets hope its not to late .
Recommend 0
Haris
Mar 13, 2020 09:01pm
@Faizan Ahmed, Germany has reported more than 3000 cases and just now they have announced to close the schools. No matter where we live, we always criticize the Governments.
Recommend 0
Nazim Kharl
Mar 13, 2020 09:09pm
Urgent need to seek help from China to use their expertise to overcome the spread of coronavirus. China is willing to help other countries and they send a team to Italy.
Recommend 0

