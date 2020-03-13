PM's special assistant on health addresses press conference on coronavirus response

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and other government officials are addressing a press conference to detail the decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Mirza revealed at the start of the presser that Pakistan now has 28 cases of COVID-19. The official figure of the total cases on the National Institute of Health (NIH) website is 21, and it wasn't immediately clear where the seven additional cases emerged.

"There is a lot of speculation about the total number of cases in the country. However, I can confirm that Pakistan has 28 cases of coronavirus," he said.

The NSC decided to take a number of steps to contain the spread of the virus, including closing the border with Iran and Afghanistan and cancelling the Pakistan Day parade held annually on March 23.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was attended by the provincial chief ministers and the civilian and military leadership.

The huddle decided that Pakistan's border entry points with Afghanistan and Iran will be closed for two weeks, the interior ministry announced.

It was also decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5, education minister Shafqat Mehmood tweeted.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told DawnNewsTV that the 23rd March parade has been cancelled.

It was decided during the meeting that only three airports in the country — Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore — will be allowed to operate international flights in limited numbers, while other airports will only allow domestic flights, according to a highly placed source who attended the NSC meeting.

The pilgrims who have returned to the country from Iran will be screened again, and will be placed under quarantine if they test positive for the virus.

Officials said foreign missions in Pakistan and Pakistan's missions abroad have been directed not to host any ceremonies or functions. Similarly, large public gatherings will be discouraged.

The NSC decided to give the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) the lead role in dealing with the coronavirus threat, officials told DawnNewsTV, adding that the authority will coordinate with the provincial governments to streamline the efforts.

A system for coordination between the federal and provincial governments will also be established, the sources said.

'Important decisions'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan earlier in the day had said that "important decisions" for the protection of the people will be taken during a special meeting of the NSC regarding coronavirus.

"Our primary responsibility is the protection and well-being of Pakistanis," she said, adding that measures to make the country safe from the effects of the virus will be taken.

Awan said the purpose of the meeting was to unite the entire country on the important issue of coronavirus and that the huddle is "part of national efforts to ensure harmony and contain coronavirus".

So far 21 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country — 15 in Sindh, one in Balochistan and five in Gilgit Baltistan. The latest case was confirmed in Sindh earlier today in a 52-year-old patient who arrived in the province from Islamabad two days ago and tested positive on Friday.

Read our live updates on the coronavirus here.

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had earlier told Dawn that Friday's NSC meeting "may decide to impose a sort of emergency or indirect emergency in the country".

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), requesting not to be named, said there was criticism that the prime minister was not playing a leading role over the issue.

"However, now the meeting of the most relevant body has been called to discuss the issue and it is expected that it will decide that the federal government will provide funds for controlling the virus.

"Last week, a summary was moved by Dr Mirza, seeking allocation of Rs670 million and the waiving off the Public Procurement Regu­la­tory Authority rules so that personal protective equipment could be procured without any delay. However, the summary was rejected as the cabinet was of the view that the provinces should also contribute funds," he had said.