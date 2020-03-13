DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 13, 2020

Canada PM Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for coronavirus

AFPMarch 13, 2020

Email

This file photo shows Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau leaving Rideau Hall. — Reuters
This file photo shows Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau leaving Rideau Hall. — Reuters

Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late on Thursday, while assuring the public the Canadian prime minister is fine.

Canada's leader and his 44-year-old wife announced on Thursday they were self-isolating while she was tested for coronavirus after a public event.

“Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive,” the Prime Minister's office said in a statement, adding she would remain in isolation and her symptoms were mild.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms,” the statement said, noting he would also be in isolation for two weeks and — on the advice of his doctors — will not be tested for the virus.

It follows several provinces in Canada — which so far has reported nearly 150 cases in six states, and one death — unveiling stricter measures to combat the spread of the virus while sporting events and entertainment galas were cancelled.

The PM would continue his duties, his office said, and would address the country on Saturday.

Trudeau, 48, held several meetings over the phone on Thursday, including with the special cabinet committee on COVID-19, his office said, and also spoke with the leaders of Italy, the US and Britain.

On Friday he will talk with indigenous leaders, as well as provincial and territorial premiers to coordinate Canada's response to the virus, and “limit the economic impact on the country.”

After experiencing some mild symptoms following her return from the UK, according to an earlier statement, Gregoire-Trudeau immediately sought medical advice and testing.

“Although I'm experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said in a message via the PM's Office.

“Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in late December 2019, more than 130,000 cases have been recorded in 116 countries and territories, killing at least 4,900 people, according to an AFP tally.

Most of Canada's cases have been traced to China, Iran, Italy or Egypt, but seven people who recently returned from the US also tested positive, public health authorities said.

Avoid churches: Canadian health minister

In parliament, Health Minister Patty Hajdu urged Canadians to “reconsider going to areas where there are a large number of people, which might include places like churches, community centres, concerts and various sporting events.”

Quebec's Premier Francois Legault unveiled the strongest emergency measures yet in Canada, asking all travellers returning from overseas trips or anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms to self-isolate for two weeks.

A ban on indoor gatherings of more than 250 people was also announced, with Montreal's Saint Patrick's Day parade — held since 1824 — postponed.

Alberta and British Columbia announced bans on large gatherings too.

Quebec, which has 13 confirmed cases of the virus, is also considering placing the entire island of Montreal — a population of nearly 2 million — under quarantine.

In neighbouring Ontario, public health officials announced the public schools would be shut until April 5. The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television cancelled this year's Canadian Screen Awards — scheduled to air on March 29 — and the country's Juno music awards, planned for Sunday, were also scrapped.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hassan
Mar 13, 2020 10:13am
Get well soon....
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 13, 2020

Spending Rs460bn

WITH a sum as stupendous as Rs460bn — nearly $3bn — at stake, no wonder there is a tussle over it. The amount, ...
March 13, 2020

Zainab Alert Bill

HUMAN rights activists, conscientious lawmakers and all right-minded citizens of this state welcome the passage of...
March 12, 2020

Wheat, sugar crisis

THE government has sort of ‘upgraded’ the inquiry committee created early last month to investigate the severe...
March 12, 2020

Blood begets blood

A RECENT police study on tribal warfare in Sindh highlights the dangers of parallel justice ‘systems’ that...
March 12, 2020

Hospitals in limbo

IT seems that the federal government’s indecision about taking administrative control of the three largest...