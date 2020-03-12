Sharjeel, Babar steer Karachi Kings to 10-wicket victory against Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings slammed the Lahore Qalandars in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) contest on Thursday, where they won by 10 wickets with 2.5 overs to spare.

The Qalandars had posted 150 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of five wickets during their innings at Karachi's National Stadium today.

Top-ranked Twenty20 batsman Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan, the Kings' opening pair, finally stepped up today and drove their team home with ease. Azam, who scored 69 runs off 46 balls, hitting eight boundaries and a six, has become the highest scorer of the tournament.

His partner Khan played a knock of 74 runs off 59 balls, striking five boundaries and as many sixes and was awarded Player of the Match.

The winning side's bowlers put up a good show as well. Umaid Asif and Arshad Iqbal picked two wickets each, while Chris Jordan took one. The Kings' star bowler Mohammad Amir, however, could not shine and gave away 30 runs in his four overs.

From the Qalandars' side, skipper Sohail Akhtar (68) was his side's top scorer and the only one who seemed to have put in some effort.

With this victory, Kings have now moved up to the second spot on the points table and are only behind Multan Sultans.