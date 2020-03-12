Jang Group CEO Shakilur Rahman arrested by NAB in Lahore

Editor-in-chief of Geo/Jang Group Mir Shakilur Rahman was arrested in Lahore by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday in a case pertaining to the purchase of a 54-kanal piece of land, said bureau spokesperson Nawazish Ali.

Rahman had appeared before NAB for the second time on Thursday to answer the bureau's questions about the land in question. He was subsequently arrested after failing to satisfy officials with his answer.

According to NAB, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had illegally leased the land to Rahman in 1986.

NAB will produce Rahman in front of an accountability court tomorrow for his physical remand.

According to the notice issued on February 28, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Rahman had been called to appear before NAB on March 5 to record his statement regarding the land allotted to him in 1986 in Block H, Johar Town Phase 2 “by then chief minister Punjab Mian Nawaz Sharif in violation of the relevant laws and rules”.

On March 5, The News had reported that Rahman had appeared before the anti-corruption watchdog and had informed the bureau that he had purchased the land from a private owner and that he possessed evidence of the same.

Rahman had said that he was hopeful that the watchdog and the courts would decide the case fairly.

Speaking to the media outside, he had said that similar accusations had been levelled against him in the past as well but had been proven to be false.