DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 12, 2020

Jang Group CEO Shakilur Rahman arrested by NAB in Lahore

Imran Gabol | Ali WaqarUpdated March 12, 2020

Email

Editor-in-chief of Geo/Jang Group Mir Shakilur Rahman. — DawnNewsTV
Editor-in-chief of Geo/Jang Group Mir Shakilur Rahman. — DawnNewsTV

Editor-in-chief of Geo/Jang Group Mir Shakilur Rahman was arrested in Lahore by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday in a case pertaining to the purchase of a 54-kanal piece of land, said bureau spokesperson Nawazish Ali.

Rahman had appeared before NAB for the second time on Thursday to answer the bureau's questions about the land in question. He was subsequently arrested after failing to satisfy officials with his answer.

According to NAB, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had illegally leased the land to Rahman in 1986.

NAB will produce Rahman in front of an accountability court tomorrow for his physical remand.

According to the notice issued on February 28, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Rahman had been called to appear before NAB on March 5 to record his statement regarding the land allotted to him in 1986 in Block H, Johar Town Phase 2 “by then chief minister Punjab Mian Nawaz Sharif in violation of the relevant laws and rules”.

On March 5, The News had reported that Rahman had appeared before the anti-corruption watchdog and had informed the bureau that he had purchased the land from a private owner and that he possessed evidence of the same.

Rahman had said that he was hopeful that the watchdog and the courts would decide the case fairly.

Speaking to the media outside, he had said that similar accusations had been levelled against him in the past as well but had been proven to be false.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 12, 2020 05:31pm
Freedom of speech at it's best in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Afi
Mar 12, 2020 05:32pm
Political move to silence one of the last few voices critical of the current state of Govt affairs.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Mar 12, 2020 05:33pm
Good, no one should be spared.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Mar 12, 2020 05:33pm
Political victimization
Recommend 0
AHMED 40
Mar 12, 2020 05:34pm
He is a private person how can Nab arrest him,, cases of private person like this are supposed to dealt by agencies like FIA , FBR etc...reeks of victimization by powers that be ..
Recommend 0
karachite
Mar 12, 2020 05:38pm
Money talks
Recommend 0
H Khan
Mar 12, 2020 05:38pm
Well lets see... till now no one got what they deserved for corruption.
Recommend 0
Taimur
Mar 12, 2020 05:55pm
What happened to ARY case in which they were cheating FBR in tax matters. It is good to have accountability but it should be across board.
Recommend 0
enam
Mar 12, 2020 05:58pm
how he got the 54-kanal piece of land
Recommend 0
Omar
Mar 12, 2020 05:58pm
In today - out tomorrow .
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Muslim women’s struggle

Muslim women’s struggle

Muslim women the world over and their allies among Muslim men continue to face a challenge from extremists.
Virus fears

Virus fears

Khurram Husain
The key concern is not the number of people who die from the infection. The key concern is the speed of transmission.

Editorial

March 12, 2020

Wheat, sugar crisis

THE government has sort of ‘upgraded’ the inquiry committee created early last month to investigate the severe...
March 12, 2020

Blood begets blood

A RECENT police study on tribal warfare in Sindh highlights the dangers of parallel justice ‘systems’ that...
March 12, 2020

Hospitals in limbo

IT seems that the federal government’s indecision about taking administrative control of the three largest...
Updated March 11, 2020

Call for leadership

The opposition should also show willingness to ensure that politicking is set aside.
Updated March 11, 2020

Spectacle in Kabul

WHILE the peace deal signed at the end of last month between the US and the Afghan Taliban provided some hope that...
March 11, 2020

Final destination

RECENTLY, the Federal Investigation Agency took a principled stance when, in keeping with the Prevention of ...