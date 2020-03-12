US team visits Islamabad airport to monitor flight to Manchester

RAWALPINDI: A team from the United States Transport Security Administration (TSA) currently in Islamabad to assess Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) visited Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday to monitor PIA flight PK-701 from Islamabad to Manchester.

The TSA team observed the check-in system and the workings of an additional layer of security deployed by the PIA through a special taskforce.

They also observed the search methodology deployed by PIA security and the Airport Security Force, aircraft access and baggage, cargo and catering loading onto the aircraft. On Tuesday, they assessed cargo, catering and handling services, facilities and procedures.

The PIA formally requested a TSA check and clearance to begin operating direct flights to the US after a meeting between the airline and the US consul general in Karachi, who visited the PIA head office in April 2019.

A subsequent meeting on preparedness and assurances was held in Washington D.C. between the US undersecretary of transport, the TSA team and a PIA team led by the CEO.

The PIA set up a strict security protocol based on the outcomes of that meeting, which redefined its security operational procedures according to TSA standards, and carried out trainings and implementation of those protocols. The PIA also conducted IT standard modifications for greater integration between PIA and TSA systems.

According to sources, the final assessment will be conducted after detailed deliberations by the TSA in two months. PIA plans to launch its flight after Ramazan to cater to holiday traffic.

If the TSA approves PIA’s request, this would be the first time direct flights are operated between the two countries.

PIA’s US operations used to require an intermediate TSA-cleared stopover, which meant there were no direct flights to the US. The stopover and the incremental costs involved therein meant that the flight economics were not feasible and the PIA temporarily suspended the route in October 2017.

Aircraft range restrictions also prevented the airline from operating direct flights, and stopovers would be made in Europe. In the early 2000s, when the PIA acquired the B-777 long range aircraft capable of direct flights, restrictions were imposed on Pakistan post 9/11.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan said Pakistani-origin Americans have demanded the resumption of the flight to New York, and a direct flight would be a convenience for the elderly, families and business travellers.

