DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 11, 2020

Senate human rights panel to decide fate of Zindagi Tamasha, bars CII from reviewing it

Nadir GuramaniMarch 11, 2020

Email

Film Zindagi Tamasha will only be sent to CII if Senate's human rights committee finds something "objectionable", says PPP senator. — Twitter/File
Film Zindagi Tamasha will only be sent to CII if Senate's human rights committee finds something "objectionable", says PPP senator. — Twitter/File

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Wednesday said that the Senate Committee on Human Rights has barred the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) from reviewing the film, Zindagi Tamasha, and directed the Central Board of Film Censors to provide the panel a copy of the movie for screening.

A screening of Zindagi Tamasha will be arranged for the committee's members on March 16, who will decide if the movie needs to be sent to the CII for approval. If the panel does not find the film objectionable, orders for its release will be given "immediately", Khokhar, who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee for Human Rights, told reporters.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the human rights committee, in which Danyal Gilani, chairman of the central censorship board, appeared before the panel.

"If we find something objectionable [in the film], we will forward it to the CII," Khokhar said while talking to reporters.

"According to reports so far, there is nothing objectionable in the movie," he added.

In a tweet, the senator said that the committee was "surprised to find that it was cleared twice but still banned".

Speaking to reporters, Khokhar said that the committee will "not come under anyone's pressure" and that the "parliament will exercise its authority".

"We should not come under pressure of those parties who held Islamabad hostage twice," he said while referring to the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who had raised objections over the movie.

In January, the government had announced that Zindagi Tamasha would be sent to the CII to be reviewed after TLP threatened to hold protests against the film's release even after it was twice cleared by censor boards.

The movie, which has been premiered at the Busan International Film Festival, was turned controversial after the TLP called for protests against its scheduled release on January 24, calling it “blasphemous”.

Amid the controversy, filmmaker Sarmad Sultan Khoosat had addressed an open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan a few days before the movie's scheduled release, claiming — without taking names — that there were attempts to stop his film from releasing despite it being cleared by the central censor board.

Two days later, he posted another open letter, this time addressed to "my beloved Pakistan and Pakistanis", questioning whether he should withdraw Zindagi Tamasha or not. He clarified in his letters that the film did not contain any objectionable content and had already been cleared by the censor boards.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ibrahim S
Mar 11, 2020 07:17pm
Please reset the calendar to 21st century before announcing the decision
Recommend 0
Faiz
Mar 11, 2020 07:31pm
Good decision, CII should be disbanded.
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Mar 11, 2020 07:55pm
Movie should be released immediately.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 11, 2020

Call for leadership

The opposition should also show willingness to ensure that politicking is set aside.
March 11, 2020

Spectacle in Kabul

WHILE the peace deal signed at the end of last month between the US and the Afghan Taliban provided some hope that...
March 11, 2020

Final destination

RECENTLY, the Federal Investigation Agency took a principled stance when, in keeping with the Prevention of ...
Updated March 10, 2020

Coronavirus and the economy

World oil markets are seeing a sharp fall — according to some reports the sharpest drop in oil prices since 1991.
March 10, 2020

NAB judgement

IN a landmark judgement, the Islamabad High Court has termed the NAB chairman’s arbitrary powers to order arrests...
March 10, 2020

Building collapse

SEVERAL days have passed since the tragic Gulbahar building collapse in Karachi; bodies continue to be retrieved ...