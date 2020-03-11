DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 11, 2020

Taliban say conditional prisoner release order by Afghan govt against deal with US

Reuters | Dawn.comMarch 11, 2020

Email

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban. — AP/File
Suhail Shaheen, a spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban. — AP/File

A spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban on Wednesday termed the decree signed by President Ashraf Ghani to facilitate the release of some Taliban prisoners in Afghan jails as "conditional", saying the release order went against the agreement signed between the militant group and the US last month.

Sediq Seddiqi, spokesperson for the Afghan president, said in a tweet that Ghani had signed the decree that would facilitate the release of some Taliban prisoners in accordance with an accepted framework for the start of negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

At least 1,000 Taliban prisoners are expected to be released this week, five official sources said earlier, paving the way for opening direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Seddiqi also hinted that Kabul would consider releasing 5,000 prisoners if the Taliban refrained from attacks on Afghan forces.

Responding to the announcement of the decree, Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban in Doha, told Reuters by phone that "it is properly explained in the peace accord that first 5,000 prisoners would be freed and then the Afghan dialogue would be initiated.

"We never agreed to any conditional release of the prisoners. If someone claims this, it will be against the peace accord that we signed on February 29," he added.

Read: US and Afghan Taliban sign historic troop withdrawal deal in Doha

The development comes almost two weeks after the Taliban and US signed a deal for withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. One of the clauses in the agreement called for the Taliban to release up to 1,000 prisoners and for the Afghan government to release up to 5,000 insurgent captives.

However, it looked like the deal was about to fall apart a few days after it was signed as President Ghani announced on March 1 that the Afghan government had made no commitment to release the prisoners. The Taliban reacted by saying they would not participate in intra-Afghan talks unless the prisoners were released.

Attacks started again as the Taliban ordered fighters to resume operations against Afghan forces just two days after the signing of the accord.

However, on Monday, Ghani announced that a mechanism for the release of Taliban prisoners had been reached and a presidential decree would be issued in this regard. His remarks came after he took oath as president for another five-year term.

Taliban Talks
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
shan
Mar 11, 2020 06:07pm
Not a big problems lets go back to 19yrs of fighting again.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 11, 2020 06:21pm
They are right. Kabul playing dirty. And then infighting forcing Ghani to give in too. The mess that is Kabul is hurting all of Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Faisal
Mar 11, 2020 06:36pm
Looks like it will Taliban vs Ashraf Ghani vs Dr Abdullah vs ISIS.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 11, 2020

Call for leadership

The opposition should also show willingness to ensure that politicking is set aside.
March 11, 2020

Spectacle in Kabul

WHILE the peace deal signed at the end of last month between the US and the Afghan Taliban provided some hope that...
March 11, 2020

Final destination

RECENTLY, the Federal Investigation Agency took a principled stance when, in keeping with the Prevention of ...
Updated March 10, 2020

Coronavirus and the economy

World oil markets are seeing a sharp fall — according to some reports the sharpest drop in oil prices since 1991.
March 10, 2020

NAB judgement

IN a landmark judgement, the Islamabad High Court has termed the NAB chairman’s arbitrary powers to order arrests...
March 10, 2020

Building collapse

SEVERAL days have passed since the tragic Gulbahar building collapse in Karachi; bodies continue to be retrieved ...