DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 11, 2020

Coordination between Centre, provinces lacking on coronavirus: Sindh spokesman

Dawn.comMarch 11, 2020

Email

Spokesperson for the Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab addresses a press conference on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV/File
Spokesperson for the Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab addresses a press conference on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV/File

Spokesperson for the Sindh government, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Wednesday said the coordination that should have existed – between the federal and the provincial governments with regards to coronavirus – was lacking.

So far 20 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Pakistan — 15 of which have emerged in Sindh.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Wahab said the federal government needed to improve its virus monitoring system at airports, adding that the provincial government lacked jurisdiction to take measures at ports.

He said the approximately 2,300 people who had entered the province were contacted and wherever required, were tested.

"Those who tested positive were immediately shifted to isolation wards and their contacts were quarantined and even today we are monitoring this," the Sindh government's spokesperson said.

"But, unfortunately, there is a bit of a shortcoming in the federal government's responsibility in this regard," he said, adding: "Once again, I would like to appeal to the federal government, to further improve this system and make it effective."

Wahab offered the provincial government's complete cooperation in this regard.

"I believe that all these patients entered through Karachi airport which is why we need to improve the surveillance at airports."

He said the Sindh government and the chief minister had been "on ground" since the first case was detected.

"Unfortunately, that response has not been seen from the federal government," Wahab added.

Pointing to the federal government's lukewarm response in light of the crisis, Wahab said CM Shah had to "contact the prime minister's special assistant to engage with all the provinces via a conference call".

"On the Sindh chief minister's request a meeting was held," he said, adding that no other provincial chief executive attended the meeting.

More to follow

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 11, 2020

Call for leadership

The opposition should also show willingness to ensure that politicking is set aside.
March 11, 2020

Spectacle in Kabul

WHILE the peace deal signed at the end of last month between the US and the Afghan Taliban provided some hope that...
March 11, 2020

Final destination

RECENTLY, the Federal Investigation Agency took a principled stance when, in keeping with the Prevention of ...
Updated March 10, 2020

Coronavirus and the economy

World oil markets are seeing a sharp fall — according to some reports the sharpest drop in oil prices since 1991.
March 10, 2020

NAB judgement

IN a landmark judgement, the Islamabad High Court has termed the NAB chairman’s arbitrary powers to order arrests...
March 10, 2020

Building collapse

SEVERAL days have passed since the tragic Gulbahar building collapse in Karachi; bodies continue to be retrieved ...