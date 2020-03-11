DAWN.COM

PAF F-16 crashes in Islamabad during March 23 parade rehearsal, pilot martyred

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated March 11, 2020

Smoke arising from the crash site in Shakarparian. — DawnNewsTV
A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad on Wednesday morning during rehearsals for the March 23 parade, the air force said.

Wing Commander Nauman Akram was martyred in the crash, PAF confirmed.

PAF said rescue teams rushed to the site of the crash while a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.

Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz said officials from the Pakistan Army and PAF cordoned off the area and will conduct any further rescue operations.

Shakarparian is a hill in the capital, located near the Zero Point Interchange.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in a tweet said that the crash was "terrible news".

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman had also tweeted, praying for the safety of the pilots.

Last month, a PAF trainer aircraft crashed on February 12 during a routine training mission near Takht Bhai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district. It was the third PAF training aircraft to have crashed while on a routine training mission in less than two months.

On Feb 7, a PAF Mirage aircraft, which was also on a routine operational training mission, had crashed near the Lahore-Multan Motorway. Pilots in both cases had ejected safely.

Earlier in January, a PAF aircraft had crashed while on a training mission near Mianwali. Both pilots – Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman – aboard the PAF FT-7 aircraft had lost their lives in the crash.

Indian
Mar 11, 2020 11:15am
PAF can try but never match IAF record of 13 crashes in a year including Su30s.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 11, 2020 11:17am
First falcon in decades. The nation stands with its pride, PAF.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 11, 2020 11:18am
PAF flies on cutting edge, pushing ther limit- which paid off in last encounter with India. Hats off.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Mar 11, 2020 11:20am
PAF, keep the morale high. Everyone is with you.
Recommend 0
Abdul Khalique
Mar 11, 2020 11:30am
Hope everything remains under control and all surrounded residents are safe.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 11, 2020 11:38am
With differences aside, we wish for everyone's safety.
Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 11, 2020 11:40am
hope the pilot ejected safely...
Recommend 0
xinemes
Mar 11, 2020 11:46am
sorry to hear this
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Khan
Mar 11, 2020 11:49am
RIP
Recommend 0
Kashif
Mar 11, 2020 11:50am
Lucky it didn't crash in a residential or commercial area.
Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Mar 11, 2020 11:58am
It's sad, I can't aspect it from PAF.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 11, 2020 11:58am
1 in 44,000 selection for fighter pilots. Crashes do happen it's a machine or sometime human error. Many prayers for safety of all pilots and people on the ground.
Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Mar 11, 2020 11:59am
So many crashes in recent time.
Recommend 0
MA
Mar 11, 2020 11:59am
Such military parades are a thing of the past. They should be cancelled. And the money thus saved should be spent on building schools and hospitals. This F-16 alone would mean dozens of schools and hospitals.
Recommend 0
Jawwad
Mar 11, 2020 12:01pm
Forget the plane. I hope the pilot is okay.
Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Mar 11, 2020 12:03pm
Very unfortunate.
Recommend 0
Dr PKMKB
Mar 11, 2020 12:06pm
Great airforce!
Recommend 0
Dumbtrack
Mar 11, 2020 12:08pm
Hope there isn’t any casualty.
Recommend 0
Ashish Mehra
Mar 11, 2020 12:11pm
Poor maintenance!!!
Recommend 0
jaredlee
Mar 11, 2020 12:14pm
Hope the pilot survived.
Recommend 0
kp
Mar 11, 2020 12:16pm
People who deals in core Engineering and Science know how complex these things are, Irrespective of IAF or PAF these pilots knows what they are doing, So lets respect that fact.
Recommend 0
Kris
Mar 11, 2020 12:16pm
Hope the pilot is safe. They are just humans doing their job.
Recommend 0
Dave
Mar 11, 2020 12:19pm
@Fastrack, India is the best in the world
Recommend 0
Akhter
Mar 11, 2020 12:26pm
PAF: time for introspection!
Recommend 0
Sachin
Mar 11, 2020 12:36pm
Heart breaking. RIP Pilot.
Recommend 0

