PAF aircraft crashes near Islamabad: reports

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft has crashed near Islamabad.

Rescue sources say the aircraft crashed in the Chaand Taara area near the capital while rehearsing for the March 23 flypast. Security forces have surrounded the area and Rescue 1122 ambulances have reached the site, DawnNewsTV reports.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

