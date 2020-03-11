DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 11, 2020

PAF aircraft crashes near Islamabad: reports

Naveed SiddiquiMarch 11, 2020

Smoke arising from the crash site. — DawnNewsTV screengrab.
Smoke arising from the crash site. — DawnNewsTV screengrab.

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft has crashed near Islamabad.

Rescue sources say the aircraft crashed in the Chaand Taara area near the capital while rehearsing for the March 23 flypast. Security forces have surrounded the area and Rescue 1122 ambulances have reached the site, DawnNewsTV reports.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

