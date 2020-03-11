DAWN.COM

After Qatar, PIA suspends flights to Italy

Mohammad AsgharUpdated March 11, 2020

Spokesman says passengers having nationality of any European country could travel to Paris via PIA flights. — Aurora/File
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airline has decided to temporarily suspend flight operations to Italy to keep a check on coronavirus.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said in a press release that the national carrier had temporarily suspended its flight operation to and from Milan till March 31.

However, the spokesman said the passengers having nationality of any European country could travel to Paris by PIA flights.

He said on reaching Paris, the passengers will have to manage their onward journey on their own.  The passengers, who had reserved their seats for Pakistan from Milan, would have to travel to Paris on their own to catch a PIA flight.

Passengers wanting to travel to Paris have to give an undertaking that they will not claim any facility from PIA, the spokesman said.

After undertaking, the passengers willing to travel from Pakistan to Paris will be issued boarding cards.

Those passengers who do not have nationality, tourist visa or residence permit of any European country or any other travel document will not be able to travel to Milan. And those who do not want to travel to Paris will be able to get their ticket refunded without charges.

The spokesman said all PIA offices have been facilitating their customers, adding that the airline apologises for the inconvenience caused due to flight suspension.

PIA had already suspended flight operation for Iran and Qatar in the wake of coronavirus spread.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Khalid
Mar 11, 2020 10:36am
Good move but financially killing an already dying airline.
