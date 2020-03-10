DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 11, 2020

Lahore Qalandars claim 3rd straight PSL-V win, beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets

Dawn.comUpdated March 10, 2020

Email

Peshawar Zalmi's Kamran Akmal (R) plays a shot next to Lahore Qalandars' Ben Dunk (L) during the T20 cricket match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
Peshawar Zalmi's Kamran Akmal (R) plays a shot next to Lahore Qalandars' Ben Dunk (L) during the T20 cricket match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to field first against Peshawar Zalmi. — DawnNewsTV
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to field first against Peshawar Zalmi. — DawnNewsTV

Lahore Qalandars bagged their third straight victory of the 2020 Pakistan Super League on Tuesday, defeating Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Qalandars, who were chasing a 188-run target set by Zalmi, finished at 189-5 with just one ball remaining — a visual that made for a nail-biting finish.

Player of the match Fakhar Zaman remained their top scorer, hitting 63 runs from 46 balls while Chris Lynn contributed 59 from 32.

Qalandars required eight runs from the final over and David Wiese and Samit did not disappoint, with Wiese seeing his team home in style with a six off the second-last ball of the innings.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Zalmi finished with a score of 187-7 after losing early wickets. They were 35-3 after five overs.

Zalmi lost their first player on the second ball of the match, when Tom Banton was caught by Mohammad Hafeez off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Samit Patel then dismissed Liam Livingstone in the second over while Kamran Akmal was caught by Haris Rauf off Patel in the fourth over after scoring 12 from eight.

Shoaib Malik (62 from 43) and Haider Ali (69 from 43) then stabilised the team's ship until the former was caught off David Wiese in the 16th over. Ali was dismissed by Dilbar Hussain two overs later.

The Qalandars earlier won the toss and decided to field first against Zalmi in what was the 24th match of PSL's fifth edition and the second between Qalandars and Zalmi.

With nine points, having played nine matches, won four, lost four and being awarded a point after their fixture against Islamabad United was abandoned due to rain, the second-placed Peshawar side need only one more win to become the second team to qualify for the play-offs after Multan Sultans.

On the other hand, today's win takes Qalandars from the fifth place to the third spot with eight points. They have won four matches out of their eight and need to win one out of their last two matches to make it to the play-offs.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, CA Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, BR Dunk†, Sohail Akhtar*, SR Patel, D Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal†, Haider Ali, T Banton, Shoaib Malik, LS Livingstone, L Gregory, CR Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz*, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali

PSL2020
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 10, 2020 10:43pm
Nerve-wrecker. PSL getting better every passing day.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A rowdy public debate

A rowdy public debate

TV will continue to force many issues into the public sphere and the resulting debate will be uncomfortable.

Editorial

Updated March 10, 2020

Coronavirus and the economy

World oil markets are seeing a sharp fall — according to some reports the sharpest drop in oil prices since 1991.
March 10, 2020

NAB judgement

IN a landmark judgement, the Islamabad High Court has termed the NAB chairman’s arbitrary powers to order arrests...
March 10, 2020

Building collapse

SEVERAL days have passed since the tragic Gulbahar building collapse in Karachi; bodies continue to be retrieved ...
March 09, 2020

LNG supply chain

AS the power sector’s demand for LNG has dropped, the supply chain running from the terminal to the gas...
March 09, 2020

Women in sports

CRICKET seems to have taken the lead in women’s sports in the region thanks to the overall mass appeal of the ...
March 09, 2020

Corporal punishment

IN September 2019, a 10th-grade private school student died after being beaten viciously by his teacher in Lahore. ...