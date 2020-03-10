Lahore Qalandars claim 3rd straight PSL-V win, beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets

Lahore Qalandars bagged their third straight victory of the 2020 Pakistan Super League on Tuesday, defeating Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Qalandars, who were chasing a 188-run target set by Zalmi, finished at 189-5 with just one ball remaining — a visual that made for a nail-biting finish.

Player of the match Fakhar Zaman remained their top scorer, hitting 63 runs from 46 balls while Chris Lynn contributed 59 from 32.

Qalandars required eight runs from the final over and David Wiese and Samit did not disappoint, with Wiese seeing his team home in style with a six off the second-last ball of the innings.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Zalmi finished with a score of 187-7 after losing early wickets. They were 35-3 after five overs.

Zalmi lost their first player on the second ball of the match, when Tom Banton was caught by Mohammad Hafeez off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Samit Patel then dismissed Liam Livingstone in the second over while Kamran Akmal was caught by Haris Rauf off Patel in the fourth over after scoring 12 from eight.

Shoaib Malik (62 from 43) and Haider Ali (69 from 43) then stabilised the team's ship until the former was caught off David Wiese in the 16th over. Ali was dismissed by Dilbar Hussain two overs later.

The Qalandars earlier won the toss and decided to field first against Zalmi in what was the 24th match of PSL's fifth edition and the second between Qalandars and Zalmi.

With nine points, having played nine matches, won four, lost four and being awarded a point after their fixture against Islamabad United was abandoned due to rain, the second-placed Peshawar side need only one more win to become the second team to qualify for the play-offs after Multan Sultans.

On the other hand, today's win takes Qalandars from the fifth place to the third spot with eight points. They have won four matches out of their eight and need to win one out of their last two matches to make it to the play-offs.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, CA Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, BR Dunk†, Sohail Akhtar*, SR Patel, D Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal†, Haider Ali, T Banton, Shoaib Malik, LS Livingstone, L Gregory, CR Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz*, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali