Engro shuts down Karachi offices for 3 days after employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Engro Corporation announced on Tuesday that it is closing all the company's offices located in The Harbour Front building in Karachi after one of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued today, Engro said that the employee who was diagnosed with COVID19 had come to the office on March 6 "for only a few hours". The statement added that though the circumstances "do not warrant office closure and call for self-monitoring", the decision to close the offices for the next three days was a "precautionary measure".

The official statement released by Engro Corporation on the closure of its offices.

"One of Pakistan's leading Infectious Diseases Specialists has indicated that exposure to the infected person of more than 15 minutes (sic) and at a distance of less than one metre may make one more susceptible to contracting the virus," the statement read.

During the closure, Engro offices will be disinfected while employees will continue to work from home, the company statement said. When the offices reopen on Monday, March 16, the employees will be screened for coronavirus' symptoms "as a precaution".

The company's doctor has also advised employees to monitor their health over the next two weeks and consult a doctor in case of any flu-like symptoms.

There have been 15 cases of the virus reported in Sindh so far, with 14 of them surfacing in Karachi.

