DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 10, 2020

Market rout costs India's Ambani crown as Asia's richest person

AFPMarch 10, 2020

Email

In this file photo taken on September 27, 2017 Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, delivers his speech during the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. — AFP
In this file photo taken on September 27, 2017 Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, delivers his speech during the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. — AFP

India's Mukesh Ambani has lost his crown as Asia's richest person after the latest rout across global markets wiped almost $6 billion off his fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

All told, the world's 500 richest people lost $238.5bn on Monday, according to Bloomberg, the biggest daily plunge since the index began tracking them in October 2016.

Equity and oil markets went into meltdown on what has been dubbed Black Monday as growing fears about the economic impact of COVID-19 were compounded by Saudi Arabia's decision to slash crude prices following a row with Russia over production cuts.

Crude prices tanked by a third in their worst drop since the 1991 Gulf War.

The sell-off erased $5.8bn from 62-year-old Ambani's net worth to leave him with a net worth of about $41.8bn.

He was overtaken by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba whose fortune had fallen about $1.1bn to $44.5bn. Ma, 55, had ceded the number-one ranking in mid-2018.

The slump in oil prices raises questions about plans by Ambani's Reliance conglomerate to cut debt as they hinge on selling a stake in its oil and petrochemicals unit to Saudi Aramco, Bloomberg reported.

Ambani, whose fortune ballooned on the back of India's telecoms boom, lives with his family in a 27-storey luxury Mumbai skyscraper reputed to have cost more than $1bn to build.

The carnage on global markets on Monday also lost Amazon founder and world's richest man Jeff Bezos $5.6bn and Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett $5.3bn, Bloomberg said. However, they still have fortunes of $111.8bn and $76.4bn respectively.

Frenchman Bernard Arnault, chairman of luxury-goods giant LVMH, was Europe's biggest decliner with a $4.4bn drop in his net worth to $81.4bn.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 10, 2020 02:27pm
To every rise there is a fall and for every Ambani, there is a wall.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 10, 2020 02:28pm
They lost in a day what could have fed all the poor in the world for months.
Recommend 0
simba
Mar 10, 2020 02:33pm
42 billion $ worth. much richer than our neighbours foreign reserves
Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Mar 10, 2020 02:40pm
very good
Recommend 0
Gairu
Mar 10, 2020 02:45pm
Jeff Bozos of Amazon the richest man of the world lost $7 billion dollars a day.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A rowdy public debate

A rowdy public debate

TV will continue to force many issues into the public sphere and the resulting debate will be uncomfortable.

Editorial

Updated March 10, 2020

Coronavirus and the economy

World oil markets are seeing a sharp fall — according to some reports the sharpest drop in oil prices since 1991.
March 10, 2020

NAB judgement

IN a landmark judgement, the Islamabad High Court has termed the NAB chairman’s arbitrary powers to order arrests...
March 10, 2020

Building collapse

SEVERAL days have passed since the tragic Gulbahar building collapse in Karachi; bodies continue to be retrieved ...
March 09, 2020

LNG supply chain

AS the power sector’s demand for LNG has dropped, the supply chain running from the terminal to the gas...
March 09, 2020

Women in sports

CRICKET seems to have taken the lead in women’s sports in the region thanks to the overall mass appeal of the ...
March 09, 2020

Corporal punishment

IN September 2019, a 10th-grade private school student died after being beaten viciously by his teacher in Lahore. ...