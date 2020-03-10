DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 10, 2020

Dr Adnan was attacked to obstruct Nawaz's treatment, claims Shehbaz Sharif

Adnan Sheikh | Dawn.comMarch 10, 2020

Email

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan was attacked on Tuesday, local media reported. — Photo courtesy Dr Adnan Twitter screengrab
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan was attacked on Tuesday, local media reported. — Photo courtesy Dr Adnan Twitter screengrab

PML-N chief and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday condemned the attack on Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.

He said that the nature of the attack showed it was a "planned and organised incident" and he claimed that the attack was carried out to cause "obstruction in Nawaz Sharif's treatment".

Shehbaz added that a complaint was registered with the London police and expressed the hope that they would bring to light the people responsible [for the attack] after investigation. However, police has not yet made a comment on the nature of the attack.

PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal have also condemned the attack.

Khan was out on his daily walk when he was attacked by two masked men, Geo News reported. According to the report, he sustained injuries on his head, face and chest after the two men attacked him from behind, punched him and hit him with a metal bar. Khan was taken to a hospital.

Khan accompanied Nawaz when he left for London for his treatment in November and has remained with the former premier since then.

He is the chief executive of Sharif Medical City — a medical and educational organisation in Lahore, executive director of Sharif Medical and Research Centre, a fellow of the World Health Organisation and a former member of the National Steering Committee of the Prime Minister's National Health Programme.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 10, 2020 12:36pm
Have mercy on us. Nobody wants to hear from you.
Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 10, 2020 12:42pm
what new drama is this? NS cannot have his treatment because his personal physician was attacked! How ridiculous!
Recommend 0
Khuram
Mar 10, 2020 12:42pm
Attack all the criminals that have fled they should not feel safe in London or anywhere.
Recommend 0
Iram
Mar 10, 2020 12:43pm
Sympathy stunt.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 10, 2020 12:44pm
The same PML-N leadership was blaming MQM's leadership for Dr. Imran Farooq's murder without concrete evidence. Now you know how these things happen? This is called "Karma" what goes around comes around. Prayers and best wishes for Dr. Adnan. Hope he gets well soon.
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 10, 2020 12:48pm
Old tactics of gaining public sympathy. We have seen such things all our lives.
Recommend 0
Aftab Khan
Mar 10, 2020 12:51pm
Looks like staged to me.
Recommend 0
Freedomforall
Mar 10, 2020 12:51pm
The most questionable person for the noblest profession. Btw did your patron attend any hospital in London yet or you are still trying to fool Pakistanis worldwide?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 10, 2020 12:53pm
Violence against doctors must be shunned, condemned and immediately stopped.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A rowdy public debate

A rowdy public debate

TV will continue to force many issues into the public sphere and the resulting debate will be uncomfortable.

Editorial

Updated March 10, 2020

Coronavirus and the economy

World oil markets are seeing a sharp fall — according to some reports the sharpest drop in oil prices since 1991.
March 10, 2020

NAB judgement

IN a landmark judgement, the Islamabad High Court has termed the NAB chairman’s arbitrary powers to order arrests...
March 10, 2020

Building collapse

SEVERAL days have passed since the tragic Gulbahar building collapse in Karachi; bodies continue to be retrieved ...
March 09, 2020

LNG supply chain

AS the power sector’s demand for LNG has dropped, the supply chain running from the terminal to the gas...
March 09, 2020

Women in sports

CRICKET seems to have taken the lead in women’s sports in the region thanks to the overall mass appeal of the ...
March 09, 2020

Corporal punishment

IN September 2019, a 10th-grade private school student died after being beaten viciously by his teacher in Lahore. ...