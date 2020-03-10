DAWN.COM

Sindh govt to issue advisory on avoiding public gatherings after coronavirus cases rise to 13

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.comUpdated March 10, 2020

A man wears a face mask as a preventive measure walks in a market Karachi on March 3. — Reuters/File

A day after Sindh reported nine more cases of coronavirus, all in Karachi, the provincial health department is expected to issue an advisory for people to avoid large public gatherings.

The count on Monday — the highest of the epidemic since it was first detected in the country last month — took the total tally to 13 in the province and 16 in the country.

Sindh Minister of Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho during an internal department meeting on Tuesday, according to media coordinator Meeran Yousuf, decided the following:

  1. Sindh Health Department will be setting up its own health desk and screening at the Karachi Airport to screen all the patients coming to the city
  2. All private and public hospitals will be setting up a frontline desk for information on coronavirus
  3. An advisory will be issued today to avoid large public gatherings
  4. It has been suggested to the chief minister to ban large public gatherings, like Pakistan Super League
  5. An advisory will be issued today for people to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have recently come to Karachi from a country with positive cases
  6. Gadap Hospital has been prepared and set up as an isolation facility for all confirmed positive cases
  7. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been provided to all private hospitals on how to deal with a positive case
  8. Shutting down schools for a longer duration has been suggested to the CM

A day earlier, confirming the fresh nine cases, the provincial health ministry said the department was in the process of tracking down all those with whom the patients came in contact recently for further testing.

Click here for Dawn.com's live updates on the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the nine coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday evening are in a "stable clinical condition".

"Almost all of them are asymptotic," he said on Twitter.

"They all had travel history and were picked up during contact tracing of an existing #COVID19 patient," Mirza said.

More to follow

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 10, 2020 12:14pm
There are thousand times more cases of cough, cold, sneezing and knee-jerking in Karachi- Islamic Republic of Pakistan than coronavirus.
Recommend 0

