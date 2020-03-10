DAWN.COM

Sindh CM calls for calm as coronavirus cases in province rise to 15

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.com | Imtiaz MugheriUpdated March 10, 2020

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the provincial task force on COVID-19 on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV/File
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the provincial task force on COVID-19 on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV/File

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday urged residents to remain calm and take precautions, even as the number of coronavirus cases in the province rose to 15, with the first case outside Karachi being confirmed.

Shah, who was chairing a meeting of the provincial task force on COVID-19, was informed that the 14 patients under treatment at various hospitals after testing positive are all recovering, according to information released by the Chief Minister's Office.

The meeting was told that samples of a further two suspected patients have been sent for testing and their results are awaited.

Out of the total 15 cases detected in Sindh so far, one patient was discharged after making a full recovery. A second patient is recovering and might be discharged from hospital on Wednesday, the meeting was informed.

Officials revealed during the meeting that a total of 162 tests have so far been carried out in Sindh out of which 147 came out negative and 15 were positive.

Chief Minister Shah noted that all of the cases to have emerged in the province so far have been "imported". He said the government will speed up its efforts to control the virus from spreading further.

"Nobody in Sindh needs to worry," Shah was quoted as saying during the meeting. "By the blessing of Allah the situation is under control."

The chief minister urged the public to take all necessary precautions to prevent infections.

Health minister proposes ban on public gatherings

Earlier, as the total number of cases in Sindh rose to 15, the Sindh health department reportedly decided to suggest a number of measures to the provincial task force in order to deal with the threat of the virus.

Sindh Minister of Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho during an internal department meeting on Tuesday, according to her media coordinator Meeran Yousuf, decided the following:

  1. Sindh Health Department will be setting up its own health desk and screening at the Karachi Airport to screen all the patients coming to the city
  2. All private and public hospitals will be setting up a frontline desk for information on coronavirus
  3. An advisory will be issued today to avoid large public gatherings
  4. It has been suggested to the chief minister to ban large public gatherings, like Pakistan Super League
  5. An advisory will be issued today for people to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have recently come to Karachi from a country with positive cases
  6. Gadap Hospital has been prepared and set up as an isolation facility for all confirmed positive cases
  7. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been provided to all private hospitals on how to deal with a positive case
  8. Shutting down schools for a longer duration has been suggested to the CM

Yousuf said that the task force on coronavirus headed by Chief Minister Shah would take up these points in today's meeting and decide on the future course of action.

However, information released by Shah's office after the meeting so far made no mention of any discussion regarding shifting the PSL matches in Karachi or extending the duration of schools' closure.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said that it will follow the Sindh government's directives regarding future PSL matches scheduled to be held in Karachi.

"We will follow the Sindh government's directives. However, for now the matches are still scheduled for Karachi," a PCB spokesperson told DawnNewsTV.

Click here for Dawn.com's live updates on the coronavirus.

New cases emerge

A day prior, nine new cases were reported in Sindh — the highest of the epidemic since it was first detected in the country last month.

However, another two cases were reported in the province on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 18.

"The first case is from Hyderabad and the patient arrived from Syria via Doha while the second case emerged in Karachi and the patient arrived from Iran via Dubai," tweeted Yousuf while confirming the two new cases.

Separately, Engro Corporation also released a statement saying that an employee in Karachi had tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that all employees will work from home for the next three days.

"Offices at the Harbour Front Building shall remain closed over the next three days, with business to resume on March 16," the statement said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the nine coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday evening are in a "stable clinical condition".

"Almost all of them are [asymptomatic]," he said on Twitter.

"They all had travel history and were picked up during contact tracing of an existing #COVID19 patient," Mirza said.

However, according to the Sindh health department, of the nine cases, 6 patients came from the same flight and remaining three from a different one.

"None of these cases are contacts of an already confirmed case," said the department in a tweet.

A day earlier, confirming the nine cases, the provincial health ministry said the department was in the process of tracking down all those with whom the patients came in contact recently for further testing.

“The Sindh health department has nine new cases of coronavirus in Karachi. Six patients came from Syria via Doha whereas the other three patients came from London via Dubai during the past week,” said a department statement issued late on Monday.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (9)

Nh
Mar 10, 2020 12:02pm
Should be more serious on this . The testing facility at entry points were very relaxed. Why opened the iran pakistan border?? On whose order? Knowing that all initial cases came from Iran. Kindly close the border.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 10, 2020 12:14pm
There are thousand times more cases of cough, cold, sneezing and knee-jerking in Karachi- Islamic Republic of Pakistan than coronavirus.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 10, 2020 12:18pm
Instead of taking drastic actions, screening of passengers should be limited to Jinnah Terminal, Sea Port and Railway Stations in Karachi. People in Karachi have highest rate of literacy and they know how to avoid to interact with patients with coronavirus. Public gatherings also took place in City Courts and High Court of Karachi. There are hundreds of people, lawyers, police and rangers come for hearings and to perform official duty. Government of Sindh cant impose every day hearings in the City / High courts otherwise the pending cases will further prolong unnecessarily. After much efforts. cricket teams consisting on foreign players have started coming to the country. There is a lot of money incurred for organizing PSL in the country and stopping spectators in National Stadium will have adverse affects. It would be better if ministry of health depute staff with coronavirus checking devise to only allow such spectators who are not infected with the symptoms of the disease.
Recommend 0
Malik
Mar 10, 2020 12:22pm
PSL should not happen in Karachi, our health system and economy is broken, It's not worth the risk.
Recommend 0
Garfield
Mar 10, 2020 01:02pm
There is no point in this action, Pakistanis are just to not programmed this way,people will still go out and resume life regardless.
Recommend 0
Thuthuri
Mar 10, 2020 01:19pm
Imran Khan has failed miserably
Recommend 0
M Emad
Mar 10, 2020 02:49pm
Punjab not disclosing cases.
Recommend 0
Usman
Mar 10, 2020 03:00pm
What about PSL matches then
Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 10, 2020 05:02pm
This clearly means that screening procedure at airport is not working. Why can’t authorities check countries travelled by arriving persons and take appropriate action? Incompetence keep showing up on all aspects.
Recommend 0

