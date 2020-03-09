DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 09, 2020

Soldier martyred, 2 terrorists killed during security operation in DI Khan: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated March 09, 2020

Colonel Mujeebur Rehman. — Photo provided by ISPR
Colonel Mujeebur Rehman. — Photo provided by ISPR

Two terrorists were killed on Monday as security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tank district of DI Khan to foil a "major terrorist activity", a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted on a terrorist hideout and Colonel Mujeebur Rehman was martyred during the exchange of intense fire. Rehman hailed from Bunji, Ditrict Astore and is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorist hideout.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled Rehman's death in a tweet from the official PTI account.

"The whole nation recognises the sacrifices made by Pakistan Army and security forces. It was because of the sacrifices made by the security forces that terrorism has been wiped out from the country," the prime minister said.

Zia
Mar 09, 2020 12:02pm
Ina lillah wa inha alleha rajion
sixes
Mar 09, 2020 12:03pm
One more embraced martyrdom, sacrificed his life for maintaining peace and security.
