Soldier martyred, 2 terrorists killed during security operation in DI Khan: ISPR

Two terrorists were killed on Monday as security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tank district of DI Khan to foil a "major terrorist activity", a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted on a terrorist hideout and Colonel Mujeebur Rehman was martyred during the exchange of intense fire. Rehman hailed from Bunji, Ditrict Astore and is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorist hideout.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled Rehman's death in a tweet from the official PTI account.

"The whole nation recognises the sacrifices made by Pakistan Army and security forces. It was because of the sacrifices made by the security forces that terrorism has been wiped out from the country," the prime minister said.