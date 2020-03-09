DAWN.COM

All 25 on board killed after passenger coaster plunges into river in Skardu district

Imtiaz Ali TajUpdated March 09, 2020

All 25 individuals onboard a passenger coaster were killed after the vehicle fell into River Sindh in Rondu tehsil in Skardu district on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Skardu Khurram Pervaiz confirmed.
All 25 individuals onboard a passenger coaster were killed after the vehicle fell into River Sindh in Rondu tehsil in Skardu district on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Skardu Khurram Pervaiz confirmed. — DawnNewsTV/File

All 25 individuals on board a passenger coaster were killed after the vehicle fell into River Sindh in Rondu tehsil in Skardu district on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Skardu Khurram Pervaiz confirmed.

The coaster was travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when the accident took place.

Pervaiz said that the process of recovering and shifting bodies was underway, adding that they are being shifted to a hospital via Pakistan Army helicopters and ambulances.

Earlier, Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesman Faizullah Faraq had said the dead include two children.

The spokesman added that Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman has given orders for an investigation into the incident.

In September of last year, 26 people died and at least 20 others suffered injuries when a Rawalpindi-bound bus from Skardu hit a small hill near Babusar Pass in Diamer district.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 09, 2020 11:18am
What a gruesome, gigantic, grave and great tragedy?
Zubair Ahmad
Mar 09, 2020 11:26am
Inna lillahae wainna ilaihae rajeoon . Terrible Accident
Amer
Mar 09, 2020 11:45am
Regular occurrence and someone wants to promote tourism to these areas ?
Saif Zulfiqar
Mar 09, 2020 12:21pm
Drivers are not qualified and illiterates.
rahatmathullah
Mar 09, 2020 01:40pm
Pure negligence of the boat rider, innocents lost their lives. is there any authority regulating the operations of these coasters.
Dawood
Mar 09, 2020 01:46pm
Until when innocent people will go on dieing in the hands of these bus owners? Why there is no action from any quarter? Just picking up bodies after each accident? Why the govt. does not brings any law? We must and should ban trucks and buses older than 10 years. Commercial vehicles older than 10 years should be scraped straight. More than 60-70 years old buses and trucks are running on our roads. How much money their owners want to extract from these expired vehicles?
Imtiaz Syed New York
Mar 09, 2020 01:51pm
This is one of the many incidents taking place due to inept governmental policy and lack of regulations for transport industry. Award of inadequate money to victims and offering of Fateha are the only weapons in the arsenal of government. Follow other countries as to how they manage transportation sector efficiently. Sorry corruption of enforcement will not let you produce desirable results.
Asfand
Mar 09, 2020 02:19pm
We need to make our roads safer to attract international tourists
