21 dead after passenger coaster plunges into river in Skardu district

21 people were killed while four others were injured on Monday after a passenger coaster travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu fell into River Sindh in Rondu tehsil of Skardu district.

Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesman Faizullah Faraq said the dead include two children. Faraq said that two of the injured have been shifted to the Skardu CMH via a Pakistan Army helicopter.

Additionally, he said that nine bodies were recovered from the river.

The spokesman added that Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman has given orders for an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Skardu Khurram Pervaiz said there were reports of 20 deaths in the accident. He had added that Pakistan Army helicopters were assisting in the rescue operations.

In September of last year, 26 people died and at least 20 others suffered injuries when a Rawalpindi-bound bus from Skardu hit a small hill near Babusar Pass in Diamer district.