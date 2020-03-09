20 dead after passenger coaster plunges into river in Skardu district

At least 20 people were killed on Monday after a passenger coaster travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu fell into River Sindh in Rondu tehsil of Skardu district.

According to Deputy Commissioner Skardu Khurram Pervaiz, there are currently reports of 20 deaths in the accident. He added that Pakistan Army helicopters are assisting in the rescue operations, which are currently underway.

According to sources, the coaster had 25 passengers on board and five are reported to be severely injured.

In September of last year, 26 people died and at least 20 others suffered injuries when a Rawalpindi-bound bus from Skardu hit a small hill near Babusar Pass in Diamer district.