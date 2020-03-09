DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 09, 2020

Pakistan among 20 states most affected by China slowdown due to coronavirus

Amin AhmedUpdated March 09, 2020

Email

The biggest sufferer is the textile sector, which has lost $44 million. — AFP/File
The biggest sufferer is the textile sector, which has lost $44 million. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Uni­ted Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has included Pakistan in the list of 20 economies across the world that have been affected the most after China suffered slowdown because of novel coronavirus.

The affected value chain for Pakistan is textiles and apparel which amounts to $44 million from a two per cent reduction of China exports in intermediate inputs.

The most affected countries and regions are: the European Union followed by the United States, Taiwan, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Mexico, Switzer­land, Malaysia and Thailand.

The slowdown of manufacturing in China due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is disrupting world trade and could result in a $50 billion decrease in exports across global value chains, according to estimates published by UNCTAD.

In February, the country’s manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) — a critical production index — fell by about 22 points to 37.5, the lowest reading since 2004. Such a drop in output implies a two per cent reduction in exports on an annual basis.

The biggest sufferer is the textile sector, which has lost $44 million

Because China has become the central manufacturing hub of many global business operations, a slowdown in Chinese production has repercussions for any given country depending on how reliant its industries are on Chinese suppliers.

According to UNCTAD estimates, the most affected sectors include precision instruments, machinery, automotive and communication equipment. Among the most affected economies are the European Union ($15.6 billion), the United States ($5.8bn), Japan ($5.2bn), South Korea ($3.8bn), Taiwan ($2.6bn) and Vietnam ($2.3bn).

UNCTAD says while there is still uncertainty about the impact of the COVID-19 on China’s productive capacity, the most recent statistics point to a significant downturn. The full effect of COVID19 on global value chains will become clear in coming months. However, one question of importance is how a disruption in Chinese supply of intermediate inputs will affect the rest of the world.

Even if the outbreak of COVID-19 is contained mostly within China the fact that Chinese suppliers are critical for many companies around the world implies that any disruption in China will be also felt outside China’s borders. European, American and East Asian regional value chains will be disrupted, the analysis forecasts.

It is expected that the spillover effects of a disruption in Chinese supply will be diverse across economic sectors and dependent on the geographic localisation of the COVID19 outbreak and of the containment measures within China.

Overall, the most im­­pacted economies will be the European Union (machi­nery, automotive, and chemicals), the United States (machinery, automotive, and precision instruments), Japan (machinery and automotive), South Korea (machinery and communication equipment), Taiwan (communication equipment and office machinery) and Vietnam (communication equipment).

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (19)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ON .
Mar 09, 2020 09:13am
Other than textile no business with China? 43 out of 44 billion impact is in textile 0 in most other categories.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 09, 2020 09:13am
Being one of the biggest importers of Chinese goods and services, U.S. is also adversely affected by China slow down due to coronavirus as "made in China" products like face masks and hand gloves are either out of stock in the U.S. stores or their prices have exuberantly gone higher, out of the roofs.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 09, 2020 09:21am
Is India in the list?
Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 09, 2020 09:35am
Pakistan, Russia and China(PRC) is the biggest power block in the world, slowdown is temporary, Pakistan is reaping massive and unprecedented benefits in all sectors including defence due to China.
Recommend 0
Natarajan
Mar 09, 2020 09:54am
Over 50% fall in oil prices will reduce govt. deficit and CPEC will give the internal boost. Some plus bigger than some small minus.
Recommend 0
Joe
Mar 09, 2020 09:59am
Pakistan need not worry . CPEC is a game changer and soon going to place Pakistan amongst most advanced country.
Recommend 0
RAVEENDRA NATH
Mar 09, 2020 10:01am
China has gained influence over the entire world in all areas and anything affecting China will affect all other countries, irrespective of friend or foe. The epidemic has affected China very adversely and its after effect is visible over the entire world. USD 44 million is a huge amount as far as Pakistan's economy is concerned. Let's all pray and hope that the epidemic is container sooner and normalcy established all over the world.
Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Mar 09, 2020 10:07am
It is bound to happen if you are too dependent on just one country.
Recommend 0
Arvind
Mar 09, 2020 10:35am
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , no
Recommend 0
MG
Mar 09, 2020 10:45am
This is natural when one puts all his/her eggs in one basket....
Recommend 0
MG
Mar 09, 2020 10:46am
@Zak, Imaginations have no limits
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Mar 09, 2020 10:47am
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , Should have been Surprise omission. India depends lot on basic drugs for Pharmaceuticals and computer hardware.
Recommend 0
Hindu
Mar 09, 2020 10:50am
@Zak, PRC.... never heard about this forum. .... when established .... Russia always stand with India( like your all wether friend) & when it comes to business China also, world knows about BRICS .... PRC may be your imagination
Recommend 0
Khalid
Mar 09, 2020 11:00am
@ ON ., this shows how pathetic Pakistan's export is. While Pakistan imports heavily from China and China's investment profits returns to china, what's is the state of the economy of Pakistan. Totally relying on one country's business.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Mar 09, 2020 11:02am
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , luckily India is not on the list of most effected as the government had long back started to diversify it's import and also strongly push the make in India initiative.
Recommend 0
Vikram
Mar 09, 2020 11:10am
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , i hope. India has local economic problems, India is working on economic deal with US (Both parties are against each other) and there is a halt in India-China trade as well... but India is not hurting much .... that's true picture if you like or not
Recommend 0
Taimur
Mar 09, 2020 11:17am
Now government will use it as an excuse for their poor performance though the virus issue started in January
Recommend 0
King_Singh
Mar 09, 2020 11:58am
@Zak, great economic analysis. Wow
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 09, 2020 12:04pm
But we have CPEC
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Keyboard warriors

Keyboard warriors

Umair Javed
Associational politics and citizens taking responsibilities for the causes they care about is what sustains democracy.

Editorial

March 09, 2020

LNG supply chain

AS the power sector’s demand for LNG has dropped, the supply chain running from the terminal to the gas...
March 09, 2020

Women in sports

CRICKET seems to have taken the lead in women’s sports in the region thanks to the overall mass appeal of the ...
March 09, 2020

Corporal punishment

IN September 2019, a 10th-grade private school student died after being beaten viciously by his teacher in Lahore. ...
March 08, 2020

A common enemy

THE carnage unleashed by the militant Islamic State group in Kabul on Friday is a chilling reminder that this...
March 08, 2020

GSP-Plus extension

THE European Union has extended its unilateral trade concessions on its imports from Pakistan under the Generalised...
Security for Aurat March
Updated March 08, 2020

Security for Aurat March

The brave and resolute women of Pakistan are marching today to demand the justice, equality and respect they deserve.