Lahore Qalandars stun the Kings with spectacular 8-wicket win in PSL contest

Lahore Qalandars collected their third victory on Sunday of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 season as they defeated the Karachi Kings by eight wickets at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The Qalandars conveniently chased the 188-run target and 190 runs for the loss of just two wickets with five balls to spare. Ben Dunk's 99-run knock off 40 balls was the highlight of the evening.

The winners got off to a poor start while chasing a 188-run target set by the Kings and lost opener Fakhar Zaman in the first over on a delivery by Mohammad Amir.

Sohail Akhtar, who remained not out with 68 off 46 balls, was one of the stars of today's match as he first built a 48-run partnership with Mohammad Hafeez (16). After Hafeez walked off in the ninth over, Akhtar built a 140-run stand with Dunk.

With an impressive knock of 80 runs off 48 balls, Alex Hales was the top scorer for Karachi Kings.