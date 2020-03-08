DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 08, 2020

Lahore Qalandars stun the Kings with spectacular 8-wicket win in PSL contest

Dawn.comUpdated March 08, 2020

Email

Lahore Qalandars's Sohail Akhtar (R) plays a shot as Karachi Kings's wicketkeeper Chadwick Waltaon looks on during the T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 8, 2020. — AFP
Lahore Qalandars's Sohail Akhtar (R) plays a shot as Karachi Kings's wicketkeeper Chadwick Waltaon looks on during the T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 8, 2020. — AFP

Lahore Qalandars collected their third victory on Sunday of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 season as they defeated the Karachi Kings by eight wickets at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The Qalandars conveniently chased the 188-run target and 190 runs for the loss of just two wickets with five balls to spare. Ben Dunk's 99-run knock off 40 balls was the highlight of the evening.

The winners got off to a poor start while chasing a 188-run target set by the Kings and lost opener Fakhar Zaman in the first over on a delivery by Mohammad Amir.

Sohail Akhtar, who remained not out with 68 off 46 balls, was one of the stars of today's match as he first built a 48-run partnership with Mohammad Hafeez (16). After Hafeez walked off in the ninth over, Akhtar built a 140-run stand with Dunk.

With an impressive knock of 80 runs off 48 balls, Alex Hales was the top scorer for Karachi Kings.

PSL2020
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Violence against women

Violence against women

The state has absolved itself of the responsibility to enforce laws that protect women from violence.

Editorial

March 08, 2020

A common enemy

THE carnage unleashed by the militant Islamic State group in Kabul on Friday is a chilling reminder that this...
March 08, 2020

GSP-Plus extension

THE European Union has extended its unilateral trade concessions on its imports from Pakistan under the Generalised...
Security for Aurat March
Updated March 08, 2020

Security for Aurat March

The brave and resolute women of Pakistan are marching today to demand the justice, equality and respect they deserve.
March 07, 2020

Saving the deal

OVER the past week or so, events in Afghanistan have appeared quite surreal. Last Saturday, the Americans and the...
March 07, 2020

Building collapse

A NUMBER of people lost their lives on Thursday when a five-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi, ...
Updated March 07, 2020

Whose culture?

A federal minister has recently asked educational institutions to keep an eye on "sub nationalism".