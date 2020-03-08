Lahore Qalandars get off to poor start while chasing victory against Kings

Lahore Qalandars were 18-1 after three overs in their 2020 Pakistan Super League fixture against Karachi Kings at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The Qalandars got off to a poor start while chasing a 188-run target set by the Kings and lost opener Fakhar Zaman in the first over on a delivery by Mohammad Amir.

Mohammad Hafeez and Sohail Akhtar are on the crease, hoping to build a partnership that would lead their team to victory, as the required run rate soars above 10 an over.

Earlier the Kings had scored 187 at the loss of five wickets, out of which two were runouts.

With an impressive knock of 80 runs off 48 balls, Alex Hales was the top scorer for Karachi Kings.