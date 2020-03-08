DAWN.COM

March 08, 2020

Malaysia’s palace denies 'royal coup' in appointing new PM

ReutersMarch 08, 2020

Malaysia’s new prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin signs a document on his first day at the prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia on March 2. — Reuters/File
Malaysia’s palace on Sunday denied allegations of a “royal coup” in appointing the country’s prime minister after veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad resigned, saying the king used his discretionary powers prescribed in the constitution.

The palace was responding to an editorial in the UK daily The Guardian this week that said Malaysia’s king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had overturned a democratic election result by naming Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister despite the opposite camp claiming a majority.

Muhyiddin was sworn in last Sunday as the head of a government formed with the support of a corruption-tarnished party that was defeated in the last general election in 2018 by a multi-ethnic group.

The palace said it went beyond its “call of obligation” by meeting all lawmakers and the leaders of various political parties before the king arrived at his decision that Muhyiddin was the person likely to command a majority in parliament.

“It was only after this rigorous and open process of consultation, fully in accordance with the federal constitution, that his majesty exercised his discretion under the federal constitution to appoint a new prime minister,” the palace, Istana Negara, said in a statement.

“Hence, by no means can this process be regarded as a “royal coup” as questionably asserted by The Guardian.”

Muhyiddin is expected to unveil his cabinet early next week.

He has postponed the start of parliamentary proceedings by two months amid opposition efforts, spearheaded by the 94-year-old Mahathir, to challenge his government with a confidence vote.

Mahathir’s unexpected resignation as prime minister on February 24, after his coalition collapsed amid a power battle, had plunged the Southeast Asian country into political turmoil.

Comments (5)

Gary
Mar 08, 2020 02:43pm
Muslim countries should never allow democracy. They must rule their people with a long stick.
Recommend 0
Angad
Mar 08, 2020 03:01pm
Malaysia just want to straightened their economy.
Recommend 0
AKL
Mar 08, 2020 03:19pm
Now india may buy their palm oil
Recommend 0
Gaurav kumar
Mar 08, 2020 03:23pm
They want palm oil trade with india back.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 08, 2020 03:37pm
If it was not a royal coup, then what was it? Royal intervention?
Recommend 0

