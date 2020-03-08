DAWN.COM

'Aurat March' held nationwide to mark International Women's Day

Dawn.com | Imran Gabol | Javed Hussain | Adnan Sheikh | Sanaullah Khan | Kalbe Ali | Ubaidullah Shaikh | Imtiaz Ali | Hanif SamoonUpdated March 08, 2020

Activists of the Aurat March hold placards during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2020. — AFP
Activists of the Aurat March hold placards during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2020. — AFP
Children participate in Aurat March at Karachi's Frere Hall. — Photo courtesy Aurat March Karachi Twitter account
Children participate in Aurat March at Karachi's Frere Hall. — Photo courtesy Aurat March Karachi Twitter account
Marchers gather in Lahore for the Aurat March on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Imran Gabol
Marchers gather in Lahore for the Aurat March on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Imran Gabol

In various cities across Pakistan, the 'Aurat March' was held today to mark International Women’s Day. The marches were attended by women, children, men, transgender people and others.

Marchers gather for Aurat March in Lahore. — Photo courtesy Imran Gabol
Marchers gather for Aurat March in Lahore. — Photo courtesy Imran Gabol

The first Aurat March was held in 2018 in Karachi. Last year, it was extended to more cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana and Hyderabad.

This year the march was once again held in various cities nationwide:

  • Lahore: Participants gathered at 11am at the Lahore Press Club
  • Multan: 11am at the Multan Press Club
  • Quetta: 11am at the Quetta Press Club
  • Islamabad: Participants gathered outside the National Press Club at 3pm
  • Karachi: Participants gathered at 3pm at Frere Hall

Islamabad

Participants of the Aurat March gathered outside the National Press Club at 3pm, where the 'Haya March — which was held by Jamia Hafsa students — also culminated. In order to avoid clashes, authorities had erected a tent between the two marches.

Participants of Aurat March hold placards at the Aurat March in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Javed Hussain
Participants of Aurat March hold placards at the Aurat March in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Javed Hussain

However, after the Jamia Hufsa students ended their march, the male participants took down the tent and started throwing stones, injuring at least one member of the Aurat March, Dawn reported. The situation was soon brought under control by police.

The incident was condemned by the organisers of Islamabad's Aurat March, who questioned the security measures taken by authorities for the event.

"Iss nizaam se chahtay hain Azadi! (we want freedom from this system!!)" the tweet said.

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar also condemned the incident and said: "To scare women from sticks, stones and bad language is cowardly behaviour."

Khokhar demanded that legal action be taken against the people responsible for pelting marchers with stones.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also issued a condemnation, saying that while people have the right to disagree, "violence is unacceptable".

"Strongly condemn the stoning and violence against peaceful gathering of women, men and families in #AuratMarch2020. Our religion teaches tolerance and Sabr. It does not allow throwing stones and sticks at unarmed people one disagrees with. Can disagree with them but violence is unacceptable," she tweeted.

She also praised the capital police for "handling a difficult situation at the Press Club protest promptly and effectively".

Separately, female members of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) held a march outside the National Press Club.

The participants of the JI march reached China Chowk from the National Press Club where JI chief Sirajul Haq addressed the gathering.

During his address, Haq said that the Election Commission of Pakistan should not name any hopeful who as male doesn't give his sister her inheritance rights.

Attendees of the JI march in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Javed Hussain
Attendees of the JI march in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Javed Hussain

"In the future, I will not give a party ticket to any man who doesn't give his sister her rights," he said.

Lahore

In Lahore, marchers gathered at the Lahore Press Club. Carrying placards, they played the drums, clapped and chanted slogans.

Policewomen at the Aurat March in Lahore. — Luavut Zahid
Policewomen at the Aurat March in Lahore. — Luavut Zahid

As the attendees gathered, they chanted slogans calling for the independence of women.

The march went through Egerton road till Aiwan-e-Iqbal, protected by two layers of security personnel, many of whom included policewomen.

Meanwhile, a resolution was submitted in the Punjab Assembly by PML-N MPA Kanwal Liaquat, demanding an end to gender discrimination. The resolution condemned underage marriages and demanded that women be granted legal, social and economic protection.

Karachi

In Karachi, advocates of women's rights held the Aurat March at the Frere Hall garden. Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto leader Ghinwa Bhutto also arrived at the venue to participate in the march.

Spokesperson for the Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab also participated in the Aurat March with his family.

Walkthrough gates had been installed at the venue and contingents of police were deployed to maintain security.

Activists gather outside Karachi Press Club to demand financial autonomy for women. — Photo courtesy Imtiaz Ali
Activists gather outside Karachi Press Club to demand financial autonomy for women. — Photo courtesy Imtiaz Ali

A march was also held by members of the Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) from Arts Council to Karachi Press Club. Participants of the march, led by HBWWF general secretary Zahra Akbar Khan, demanded financial autonomy for women as well as protection against workplace harassment and discrimination.

A 'Haya March' was also held at Teen Talwar by the Pakistan Tahaffuz Movement.

Sukkur

In Sukkur, participants of Aurat March gathered at Lab-e-Mehran garden and walked to the press club. The marchers demanded equal rights for women, access to education, an end to forced conversions and a fund for the families of missing persons. The participants also condemned practices like karo kari.

They also highlighted the human rights abuse in occupied Kashmir.

At the press club, participants released white pigeons and recited poetry by Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

A rally was also held in Sukkur on Saturday night during which participants carried torches.

Delegations from various organisations from Karachi, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other areas participated in the event.

Multan

In Multan, participants of the Aurat March gathered outside the city's press club.

Marchers hold placards outside Multan Press club. — Photo courtesy Imran Gabol
Marchers hold placards outside Multan Press club. — Photo courtesy Imran Gabol

Nangarparkar

An event was also arranged in Thar's Nangarparkar by Sindh Human Rights Department to mark Women's Day.

Meanwhile, in Badin supporters of the proscribed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat shut down the town of Khoski and protested against the Aurat March. They insisted that the event had been arranged by "misguided women".

Aurat March

The Aurat March, as it has come to be known since its first iteration in 2018, was organised by Hum Aurtain — a feminist collective. It has a manifesto demanding basic rights for women in each field of life.

This year, Aurat March's manifesto revolves around khudmukhtari (independence) of women.

Women's Day messages

Various politicians have also shared messages for International Women's Day.

President Arif Alvi quoted Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as saying: "Power of women is greater than the pen and sword."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that observing International Women's Day is a "reiteration of our commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to our women".

In a statement, the premier said: "In this effort, we are guided by the teachings of our religion, the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the core values that distinguish our society. 

"It is indeed encouraging to see that our women are proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at national and international level.

"I reaffirm my pledge on this day to take all measures that would help our women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life," he said.

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to the country's women for playing a "pivotal role in nation-building".

Gen Bajwa's message was tweeted by Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

“Our tribute to all women of Pakistan, who have played pivotal role in nation-building in all segments of our society. Our brave mothers, sisters, daughters especially our martyrs’ families and those serving in armed forces are pride of our nation."

In his message on the occasion, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that under former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's leadership, PML-N had always taken steps for the protection and promotion of women.

He added that if given the opportunity to be in the government again, they will take "historic steps" for women's education, health and economic betterment.

Aurat March attendees in Lahore. — Photo courtesy Imran Gabol
Aurat March attendees in Lahore. — Photo courtesy Imran Gabol

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that on the occasion, women in Pakistan will be marching to "demand their rights in accordance with our religion Islam, as enshrined in our Constitution and in the commitments made by successive governments through ratification of international human rights conventions".

She said that the right to peaceful protest is a "democratic right and women cannot be denied it".

"Women must also respect that right for other women. Diversity and tolerance — respect for the 'other'. #AuratMarch," she tweeted.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani.

Women Rights

Ali
Mar 08, 2020 11:21am
Good show we should support our women and should learn from them on "AURAT MARCH"
Fatima
Mar 08, 2020 11:29am
Me and every woman I know giving it a pass. It is deliberately provocative for men and counterproductive for women and social harmony.
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2020 11:33am
99% women and all men will bear the consequence (misplaced hate and distrust) as a result of controversy created by 1%.
Ashraf P
Mar 08, 2020 12:12pm
Women form the basis of any society. All power to them !!
shib
Mar 08, 2020 12:18pm
@Fatima, hope the sense will prevail and agenda will ensure the norms and dignity of women...As per the teaching of our religion..
Mahmood Ayub
Mar 08, 2020 12:20pm
@Fatima, shame on you coward.
Captain
Mar 08, 2020 12:23pm
I am waiting for the moment if this activity brings any change! It is nothing but a counterproductive act in favour of Western Culture infact!
neo
Mar 08, 2020 12:38pm
@Fatima, Is their anything women related that doesn't provocate Pakistani men?
Khurshid Qazi
Mar 08, 2020 12:46pm
We support our women. Great effort and it's a start of bright era in Pakistan !
Tariq Rashid
Mar 08, 2020 12:47pm
I did not year about anything or any concern from women living in our area i only come across such women issues on media..
Daskalos
Mar 08, 2020 12:58pm
@Fastrack, what a shameless excuse.
TP LINK
Mar 08, 2020 12:59pm
This is called Naya Pakistan.....
Daskalos
Mar 08, 2020 12:59pm
@Fatima, I'm sorry for you and the women that you know.
m:ahmed
Mar 08, 2020 01:08pm
Very Beautiful Photo of Quaid-i-Azam with his sister Fatima Jinnah: "A picture is worth a thousand words".
CrisDan
Mar 08, 2020 01:12pm
@Fastrack, but you can not presume that it is only1%. Women in Pakistan generally wish a safe life . Not the unsafe life of Qandeel Baluch, of Zaineb, of arranged marriage at age of 16 with older men , of producing half a dozen kids without consideration of her health. Give women a break with respect.
CrisDan
Mar 08, 2020 01:12pm
@Tariq Rashid, poor scared women
Afia
Mar 08, 2020 01:18pm
@Fatima, Pakistan is #1 in the world in reported cases of honor killing ( and i know most of the case are not reported). According to National helpline statistics, 90% of our women are abused, and you are word about social harmony and concerned about men shouldn't be provoked??
Afia
Mar 08, 2020 01:18pm
Whoever is talking against aurat march keep in mind that Pakistan is #1 in the world in reported cases of honor killing ( and most of the case are not even reported). And according to National helpline statistics, 90% of our women are abused.
Tara
Mar 08, 2020 01:38pm
Let's give equal freedom in male dominated society.
Tara
Mar 08, 2020 01:40pm
@TP LINK, prove it, name can be given anything.
Hassan
Mar 08, 2020 01:49pm
Nothing without a scope is good. Independence is good as long as it means better education and equal opportunities in the workplace. But if it means the right to be immoral and indecent, then this campaign has no place in our society. Sadly these women movement in western countries has done more harm than good as they mostly publicize the right of women to be shameless.
Lostrack
Mar 08, 2020 01:58pm
@Fastrack, you remind of ostrich buried in the sand. You need to be a woman to feel for what they feel. Or at least you should have been taught what it means to respect and understand other gender
Lostrack
Mar 08, 2020 01:58pm
@Ashraf P, well said. You are the man
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2020 02:08pm
@Lostrack, I absolutely do not need lecturing from resident of a country that tops the world in rapes and is declared as the most dangerous in the world for women.
Lostrack
Mar 08, 2020 02:09pm
@Afia, yes agree, people don't have problems when honour killings happen. In fact everyone gives it a pass as though it is perfectly normal. But they all suddenly talk of honour with one march for a noble cause. The march is happening out of desperation, it's so easy to understand their feelings
Momi
Mar 08, 2020 02:11pm
@Afia, and that means we should fall into the western influenced propaganda? There is a fallacy in your premise and in your mind.
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 08, 2020 02:26pm
The word culture exists because of woman.If a man respects his mother,sister, daughter and wife then he should be participating in today's Aurat March.
Iftikhar Khan
Mar 08, 2020 02:36pm
Need momentum behind women's rights movement in Pakistan. Use your vote next time in favor of enlightened candidates.
Ali
Mar 08, 2020 02:46pm
@CrisDan, what you have listed are "crimes", which can happen anywhere in the world, including USA & Europe. Nothing to do with Women empowerment in these incidents.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 08, 2020 02:54pm
Greenshirt women have to join hands with world wide marches as women day is celebrated today, all over the world.
Ali
Mar 08, 2020 02:55pm
Women, Women Rights & International Women Day are very respectable and important. However, the "Controversial" agenda of "few", has made this beautiful day very controversial, which is really sad. Women Rights is quite far (and different) from bringing "Liberalism" in society. An effort has been done to blur the boundaries between the two (which unfortunately isn't possible in Islamic Republic of Pakistan) , thus bringing in controversies & emotions from both sides. People need to get their facts right & understand the issue, before speaking.
Tariq Awan
Mar 08, 2020 03:05pm
Hats up to brave women who came out despite all the hatred spouted over the social media.
Dia
Mar 08, 2020 03:27pm
@Fatima, now we know why women in Islamic countries have no freedom.
R A
Mar 08, 2020 03:37pm
@Ali, At mid-night every one supporting women will think they have done their job and then will wait for 8.03.2021
Sohrab
Mar 08, 2020 03:55pm
@Fatima, thank you for your opinion. It is a good day that we have a debate and all voices will get a chance to be expressed and heard. Social norms and thinking evolves with time. Nothing is absolute and nothing remains static. That is the only absolute constant in the universe. This is an opportune moment for both sides to take this supressed society out of their shackles...men and women, poor and downtrodden, people with sexual orientation different than ours, races, colors, religion....you name it as the list is long in this country. Go out and listen and in that you may find many voices that may actually be in synch with your beliefs. Happy Women's Day to you all!
