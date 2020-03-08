DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 08, 2020

'Aurat March' being held nationwide to mark International Women's Day

Dawn.comUpdated March 08, 2020

Marchers gather in Lahore for the Aurat March on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Imran Gabol
Marchers gather in Lahore for the Aurat March on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Imran Gabol

In various cities across Pakistan, the 'Aurat March' is being held on Sunday (today) to mark International Women’s Day.

Marchers gather for Aurat March in Lahore. — Photo courtesy Imran Gabol
Marchers gather for Aurat March in Lahore. — Photo courtesy Imran Gabol

The first Aurat March was held in 2018 in Karachi. Last year, it was extended to more cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana and Hyderabad.

This year the march is once again being held in various cities nationwide:

  • Lahore: Participants gather at 11am at the Lahore Press Club, march to begin at noon
  • Multan: 11am at the Multan Press Club
  • Quetta: 11am at the Quetta Press Club
  • Islamabad: Timing changed to 3pm due to weather conditions; at the Islamabad Press Club
  • Karachi: 3pm at Frere Hall

Lahore

In Lahore, marchers have started gathering at the Lahore Press Club. Carrying placards, they played the drums, chanted slogans and clapped.

As the attendees gathered, they chanted slogans calling for the independence of women. The march is expected to go through Egerton road till Khayaban Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

Policewomen at the Aurat March in Lahore. — Luavut Zahid
Policewomen at the Aurat March in Lahore. — Luavut Zahid

Two layers of security have been enforced including policewomen.

The Aurat March, as it has come to be known since its first iteration in 2018, was organised by Hum Aurtain — a feminist collective. It has a manifesto demanding basic rights for women in each field of life.

This year, Aurat March's manifesto revolves around khudmukhtari (independence) of women.

Women's Day messages

Various politicians have also shared messages for International Women's Day.

President Arif Alvi quoted Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as saying: "Power of women is greater than the pen and sword."

In a tweet, he said: "On WomensDay we agree that Pakistan as a state and all its citizens must ensure for Women: Equal opportunities in education, health & jobs; inclusion; ensure inheritance; safety in all spaces; no harassment and no violence."

In his message on the occasion, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that under former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's leadership, PML-N had always taken steps for the protection and promotion of women.

He added that if given the opportunity to be in the government again, they will take "historic steps" for women's education, health and economic betterment.

Additional reporting Imran Gabol, Adnan Sheikh and Javed Hussain.

Fatima
Mar 08, 2020 11:29am
Me and every woman I know giving it a pass. It is deliberately provocative for men and counterproductive for women and social harmony.
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2020 11:33am
99% women and all men will bear the consequence (misplaced hate and distrust) as a result of controversy created by 1%.
Ashraf P
Mar 08, 2020 12:12pm
Women form the basis of any society. All power to them !!
