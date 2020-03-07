PTI govt will make all-out efforts for Karachi's development: PM Imran

Linking Karachi's progress with that of the entire country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the PTI government will make all-out efforts for the development of the metropolis.

Addressing a ceremony via videolink held at Governor House Karachi for the inauguration of various development projects initiated by the federal government, the premier said the Centre will do whatever it can for the city's progress keeping in mind the limitations posed by the 18th Amendment.

"When Karachi goes up, entire Pakistan goes up; when Karachi faces a slowdown, it affects the whole Pakistan," said the premier, who said he couldn't travel to the city for the ceremony due to bad weather.

He said all important megacities of the world including London, Paris, Mumbai, Tehran and others have highly developed metropolitan systems with elected mayors and cabinets and an effective system of revenue collection, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said it was impossible to develop Karachi from provincial development funds alone, as evident from the best management practices adopted worldwide.

Prime Minister Imran said police have been empowered in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that they are able to function without any influence and pressure.

He expressed the desire for the same system to be developed for Sindh Police to improve their performance.

The ceremony was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, and others.

Earlier, Governor Ismail inaugurated three bridges recently constructed by the federal government on behalf of the prime minister.

The completed projects include a signal-free corridor from Surjani to Lasbela — which includes six bridges, a 700-metre-long bridge built at the Sakhi Hassan intersection, 675-metre-long bridge at Five Star Chowrangi and a 700-metre-long bridge at KDA Chowrangi, according to Radio Pakistan.