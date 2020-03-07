Lahore Qalandars sail to 8-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in PSL match

Lahore Qalandars cruised to an eight-wicket win against Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The Qalandars, who were chasing an easy target of 99 runs set by the Gladiators, finished at 100-2 with 49 balls remaining.

Fakhar Zaman was bowled out by Mohammad Nawaz in the third over while skipper Sohail Akhtar was stumped by his Gladiators counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed off Nawaz in the fifth over.

Mohammad Hafeez remained the top scorer for Qalandars with his 32-ball 39 while Ben Dunk contributed 30 runs from 21 balls.

Defending champions Gladiators had earlier finished with a dismal score of 98-9 after their batting order collapsed before Qalandars' fiery bowling.

Player of the match Samit Patel alone dismissed four of the Gladiators' batsmen, including skipper Sarfaraz.

Gladiators knew they were in trouble when they stood at 21-6 after Patel made short work of Jason Roy, Azam Khan and Ben Cutting all in the sixth over.

Sohail Khan remained their top scorer, managing 32 runs from 35 balls.

The Qalandars had earlier won the toss and elected to field.

In the first match of the day, Peshawar Zalmi defeated two-time champions Islamabad United by seven runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after their match at Rawalpindi was cut short because of rain.

Teams:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, DJ Vilas†, Mohammad Hafeez, BR Dunk, SR Patel, Sohail Akhtar (c), D Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain, Raja Farzan

Quetta Gladiators: JJ Roy, SR Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed† (c), BCJ Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Sohail Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain