DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 07, 2020

9 injured in blast near Levies Lines on Chaman's Taj Road

Syed Ali ShahUpdated March 07, 2020

Email

A mangled motorcycle at the scene of the blast. — DawnNewsTV
A mangled motorcycle at the scene of the blast. — DawnNewsTV

At least nine people were injured after an explosion occurred near the Levies Lines in Balochistan's Chaman area, Levies sources confirmed.

The blast took place on Taj Road in Chaman, which is located just kilometres away from the country's border with Afghanistan.

According to the sources, the blast was directed towards Levies Risaldar Maj Naseebullah who remained safe in the incident. He was travelling in his car along with his security guards when the explosion occurred.

The bomb was planted in a motorcycle according to initial information.

Chaman is considered a sensitive town in Balochistan as it shares a border with Afghanistan's volatile Kandahar province.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 07, 2020

Saving the deal

OVER the past week or so, events in Afghanistan have appeared quite surreal. Last Saturday, the Americans and the...
March 07, 2020

Building collapse

A NUMBER of people lost their lives on Thursday when a five-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi, ...
Updated March 07, 2020

Whose culture?

A federal minister has recently asked educational institutions to keep an eye on "sub nationalism".
March 06, 2020

Power dysfunctions

THREE separate issues are now doggedly evading resolution in the power sector, and if left to fester, they can...
March 06, 2020

Vicious propaganda

THE vitriol against the Aurat Azadi March is rising to a crescendo. A peaceful rally is being brazenly threatened....
March 06, 2020

Accessibility audit

FOR many structural and societal reasons, navigating public spaces in Pakistan is difficult and stressful —...