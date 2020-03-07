DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 07, 2020

17 killed as heavy rains batter Khyber Pakhtunkwa

SirajuddinMarch 07, 2020

Email

Residents remove debris from a damaged house after heavy rains in Peshawar. —AFP/File
Residents remove debris from a damaged house after heavy rains in Peshawar. —AFP/File

At least 17 people have been killed and over 30 injured in rain-related incidents since Wednesday in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a situation report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday.

The report said that some 47 houses have been partly damaged while two houses have been completely destroyed by the recent heavy rains and thunderstorms in the province.

Relief items have also been distributed among those affected by the rains in Charsadda and Mardan after special directives were issued by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, according to the PDMA. It added that cheques were also given to the relatives of two children who had died in rain-related incidents in Nowshera by the district administration.

The PDMA said that it is in close contact with the administration in all districts of the province and relief efforts are ongoing.

In January, six people were injured after widespread rain and heavy snowfall lashed most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 07, 2020

Saving the deal

OVER the past week or so, events in Afghanistan have appeared quite surreal. Last Saturday, the Americans and the...
March 07, 2020

Building collapse

A NUMBER of people lost their lives on Thursday when a five-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi, ...
Updated March 07, 2020

Whose culture?

A federal minister has recently asked educational institutions to keep an eye on "sub nationalism".
March 06, 2020

Power dysfunctions

THREE separate issues are now doggedly evading resolution in the power sector, and if left to fester, they can...
March 06, 2020

Vicious propaganda

THE vitriol against the Aurat Azadi March is rising to a crescendo. A peaceful rally is being brazenly threatened....
March 06, 2020

Accessibility audit

FOR many structural and societal reasons, navigating public spaces in Pakistan is difficult and stressful —...