PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 7 runs on DLS

Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday defeated two-time former champions Islamabad United by seven runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after their match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was cut short because of rain.

Zalmi were 85 for two after nine overs — seven runs ahead of the par score — in their chase of 196 when the players had to walk off the field due to rain.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi had won the toss and elected to field against Islamabad United.

Islamabad United innings

Islamabad United set a respectable 196-run target for Peshawar Zalmi to chase. Luke Ronchi and Colin Munro opened the innings for the home team, which lost its first wicket early on as Wahab Riaz caught Ronchi's hit on Rahat Ali's ball.

Rizwan Hussain was bowled out in the fifth over by a Hassan Ali yorker. Shadab Khan and Munro's partnership brought much-needed stability to the United team as they scored safe runs and occasional boundaries to drive up the score to 100 at the end of nine overs.

Munro got caught out on Carlos Braithewaite's ball shortly after scoring a fifty. Shadab and Ingram's partnership over the next six overs gathered a respectable 76 runs for the team.

Ingram got out on the last ball of the 18th over when his strike on Hasan Ali's ball was caught by Livingstone. Shadab lost his wicket in the next over.

Peshawar Zalmi innings

Imamul Haq and Kamran Akmal opened the innings for Zalmi, with Akmal hitting four fours and a six to score 37 runs off 21 balls before getting caught out in the seventh over.

Imamul Haq got caught out in the fifth over on Rumman Raees' ball. Tom Banton took his place on the pitch.

Banton and Haider Ali were batting at 20 off 16 and 16 off eight when the match was cut short because of rain.

Teams:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan*, L Ronchi, C Munro, CA Ingram, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, DW Steyn, Rumman Raees

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz*, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, T Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, LS Livingstone, CR Brathwaite, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali