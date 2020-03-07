PSL 2020: Islamabad United set 196-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

DAWN.COM

Peshwar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to field against Islamabad United in their Pakistan Super League 2020 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Peshawar Zalmi's Rahat Ali (pictured third left) celebrates after dismissing Islamabad United's Luke Ronchi during their PSL 2020 match on Sunday. — AFP
Islamabad United have set a 196-run target for Peshawar Zalmi to chase in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Luke Ronchi and Colin Munro opened the innings for the home team, which lost its first wicket early on as Wahab Riaz caught Ronchi's hit on Rahat Ali's ball.

Rizwan Hussain was bowled out in the fifth over by a Hassan Ali yorker. Shadab Khan and Munro's partnership brought much-needed stability to the United team as they scored safe runs and occasional boundaries to drive up the score to 100 at the end of nine overs.

Munro got caught out on Carlos Braithewaite's ball shortly after scoring a fifty. Shadab and Ingram's partnership over the next six overs gathered a respectable 76 runs for the team.

Ingram got out on the last ball of the 18th over when his strike on Hasan Ali's ball was caught by Livingstone. Shadab lost his wicket in the next over.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi had won the toss and elected to field against Islamabad United.

Both Zalmi and two-time former champions Islamabad United have equal points in the tournament so far; United are placed second in the points table while Zalmi are placed third on account of net run rate.

Teams:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan*, L Ronchi, C Munro, CA Ingram, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, DW Steyn, Rumman Raees

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz*, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, T Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, LS Livingstone, CR Brathwaite, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali

