PSL 2020: Islamabad United 48-2 after 5 overs in fixture against Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United are 48-2 at the end of five overs in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Luke Ronchi and Colin Munro opened the innings for the home team, which lost its first wicket early on as Wahab Riaz caught Ronchi's hit on Rahat Ali's ball.

Rizwan Hussain was bowled out in the fifth over by a Hassan Ali yorker.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field against Islamabad United.

Both Zalmi and two-time former champions Islamabad United have equal points in the tournament so far; United are placed second in the points table while Zalmi are placed third on account of net run rate.

Teams:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan*, L Ronchi, C Munro, CA Ingram, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, DW Steyn, Rumman Raees

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz*, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, T Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, LS Livingstone, CR Brathwaite, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali