Nine in 10 of all people hold bias against women: UNDP

AFPUpdated March 07, 2020

Percentage of those holding at least one sexist bias is largest in Pakistan. — AFP/File
UNITED NATIONS: Nearly 90 per cent of the world’s population — of every gender — holds some prejudice against women, according to a UN study published on Thursday, ahead of International Women’s Day.

The United Nations Development Programme studied 75 countries representing 80pc of the world’s population and found that nine in 10 people — including women — hold such beliefs.

The prejudiced views include: that men are better politicians and business leaders than women; that going to university is more important for men than women; and that men should get preferential treatment in competitive job markets. The percentage of those holding at least one sexist bias was largest in Pakistan — where 99.81pc of people held similar prejudices — followed by Qatar and Nigeria, both at 99.73pc.

Percentage of those holding at least one sexist bias is largest in Pakistan

Countries with the lowest population of those with sexist beliefs were Andorra, at 27.01pc, Sweden with 30.01pc and the Netherlands, 39.75pc.

France, Britain and the United States each came in with similar scores, 56pc, 54.6pc and 57.31pc of people, respectively, holding at least one sexist belief.

The numbers show “new clues to the invisible barriers women face in achieving equality” despite “decades of progress,” the UN Development Programme said in a statement accompanying the report.

“The work that has been so effective in ensuring an end to gaps in health or education must now evolve to address something far more challenging: a deeply ingrained bias — among both men and women — against genuine equality,” UNDP administrator Achim Steiner said.

The agency called on governments and institutions to change discriminatory beliefs and practices through education.

Beyond inequalities in education, health and the economy, the statement also called out one of the report’s most chilling findings: 28pc of people believe it is okay for a man to beat his wife.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2020

Comments (6)

Thomas
Mar 07, 2020 10:45am
90% of the world holds a bias against women? You mean at least 80% of women too? Weird study.
Indian
Mar 07, 2020 10:47am
Unfortunately, a recent Rueters Report finds India to be the worst country in the world for women.
Fastrack
Mar 07, 2020 10:48am
Simply put, nearly all humans have a bias against women. Wow, that's new.
Ishita
Mar 07, 2020 10:53am
It's absolutely the worst for women in India. Rape, female infanticide, gender discrimination and exploitation. At least you guys can march.
Ibrahim S
Mar 07, 2020 11:13am
The Most dangerous country in the world for women, El Salvador .
Michael Manginelli
Mar 07, 2020 01:02pm
The question is...why Men do so? And why women don't try to rectify the reasons? Time to study self-behavior !!
