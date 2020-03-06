At least 80 hospitalised after gas leak at chemical factory in Karachi's Port Qasim

At least 80 people were affected by a gas leak at Engro Polymer & Chemicals Plant in Karachi's Port Qasim area, officials said on Friday.

According to an official statement from Engro, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the incident was caused due to the "release of chlorine gas through the vents".

The statement said: "The matter was quickly contained and the affectees were immediately taken for necessary first aid to nearby medical facilities. Patients were being released once cleared after necessary inspection and necessary first aid. No fainting spells, injuries or fatalities have been reported thus far."

The press release said that due to the incident, specific areas of the plant have been "taken offline" as a precautionary measure, adding that further investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the incident are under way.

The statement also clarified that the incident did not occur due to a boiler explosion, adding that all employees exposed to the gas were being screened.

However, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said that 80 patients had been brought to the facility, at least one of whom was in critical condition.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Jamali maintained that an emergency had been declared at the hospital due to the gas leak. She added that the condition of one of the patients was critical, while the rest were out of danger, and had been discharged.

According to Malir SSP Mohammad Ali Raza, the incident occurred after a gas pipe burst at the factory.

"The gas leak affected all those that were present in the area," he said, adding that work was underway to repair the broken pipeline.

"The gas supply to the factory has been suspended for now, while all factory workers have been evacuated from the area," he said. He later added that factory workers were allowed back in after the situation was brought under control.