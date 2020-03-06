DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 06, 2020

At least 80 hospitalised after gas leak at chemical factory in Karachi's Port Qasim

Qazi HassanUpdated March 06, 2020

Email

Rescue officials carry a person affected by the gas leak on a stretcher on Friday.— DawnNewsTV
Rescue officials carry a person affected by the gas leak on a stretcher on Friday.— DawnNewsTV

At least 80 people were affected by a gas leak at Engro Polymer & Chemicals Plant in Karachi's Port Qasim area, officials said on Friday.

According to an official statement from Engro, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the incident was caused due to the "release of chlorine gas through the vents".

The statement said: "The matter was quickly contained and the affectees were immediately taken for necessary first aid to nearby medical facilities. Patients were being released once cleared after necessary inspection and necessary first aid. No fainting spells, injuries or fatalities have been reported thus far."

The press release said that due to the incident, specific areas of the plant have been "taken offline" as a precautionary measure, adding that further investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the incident are under way.

The statement also clarified that the incident did not occur due to a boiler explosion, adding that all employees exposed to the gas were being screened.

However, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said that 80 patients had been brought to the facility, at least one of whom was in critical condition.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Jamali maintained that an emergency had been declared at the hospital due to the gas leak. She added that the condition of one of the patients was critical, while the rest were out of danger, and had been discharged.

According to Malir SSP Mohammad Ali Raza, the incident occurred after a gas pipe burst at the factory.

"The gas leak affected all those that were present in the area," he said, adding that work was underway to repair the broken pipeline.

"The gas supply to the factory has been suspended for now, while all factory workers have been evacuated from the area," he said. He later added that factory workers were allowed back in after the situation was brought under control.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Challenging interests

Challenging interests

All these recent movements ask for rights that are enshrined in the basic document of the country.

Editorial

March 06, 2020

Power dysfunctions

THREE separate issues are now doggedly evading resolution in the power sector, and if left to fester, they can...
March 06, 2020

Vicious propaganda

THE vitriol against the Aurat Azadi March is rising to a crescendo. A peaceful rally is being brazenly threatened....
March 06, 2020

Accessibility audit

FOR many structural and societal reasons, navigating public spaces in Pakistan is difficult and stressful —...
March 05, 2020

SBP chief in PAC

THE governor of the State Bank of Pakistan made an appearance in front of the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday ...
March 05, 2020

Discouraging cigarettes

MOST readers know about the hazards of cigarette smoking, which is linked to a host of illnesses, including acute...