DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 06, 2020

Coronavirus to have significant economic impact on developing Asian countries: ADB

Tahir SheraniMarch 06, 2020

Email

The magnitude of economic losses will depend on how the outbreak evolves, which remains highly uncertain, says ADB. — AFP/File
The magnitude of economic losses will depend on how the outbreak evolves, which remains highly uncertain, says ADB. — AFP/File

A new study released by the The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday suggests that coronavirus will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies through numerous channels.

Sharp declines in domestic demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade and production linkages, supply disruptions, and health effects are expected — depending on how the virus evolves, a press release from the ADB said.

According to the ADB, the magnitude of the economic losses will depend on how the outbreak evolves, which remains highly uncertain.

The range of scenarios explored in the analysis suggests a global impact in the range of $77 billion to $347 billion, or 0.1 per cent to 0.4pc of global gross domestic product (GDP).

The ADB suggests that in a moderate scenario, where precautionary behaviours and restrictions such as travel bans start easing 3 months after the outbreak intensified and restrictions were imposed in late January, global losses could reach $156 billion, or 0.2pc of global GDP.

China would account for $103 billion of those losses — or 0.8 of its GDP. The rest of developing Asia would lose $22 billion, or 0.2pc of its GDP.

“There are many uncertainties about COVID-19, including its economic impact,” said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada.

“This requires the use of multiple scenarios to provide a clearer picture of potential losses. We hope this analysis can support governments as they prepare clear and decisive responses to mitigate the human and economic impacts of this outbreak.”

The analysis, The Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on Developing Asia, presents full details on the scenarios considered.

It also presents estimated impact on individual developing Asian economies—and on sectors within these economies—including under a hypothetical “worst case” scenario for a given economy in the event of a significant outbreak.

These should not be interpreted as predictions that an outbreak will occur but are meant to provide guidance for governments as they consider appropriate responses.

All scenarios and assessments are available on ADB’s website and will be updated as the situation evolves.

Coronavirus
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Joe
Mar 06, 2020 01:27pm
Such Virus by itself can start anywhere for known or unknown reasons. But China for best reason known to her ,tried to keep it under cover since Dec 2019 when the first case was reported. In all fairness China should be made to pay for this worldwide panic and health hazard created by her.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 06, 2020 01:29pm
No doubt, the economic impact of coronavirus is not confined to one geographic region but its deep rooted effects have spread all over the world.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Challenging interests

Challenging interests

All these recent movements ask for rights that are enshrined in the basic document of the country.

Editorial

March 06, 2020

Power dysfunctions

THREE separate issues are now doggedly evading resolution in the power sector, and if left to fester, they can...
March 06, 2020

Vicious propaganda

THE vitriol against the Aurat Azadi March is rising to a crescendo. A peaceful rally is being brazenly threatened....
March 06, 2020

Accessibility audit

FOR many structural and societal reasons, navigating public spaces in Pakistan is difficult and stressful —...
March 05, 2020

SBP chief in PAC

THE governor of the State Bank of Pakistan made an appearance in front of the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday ...
March 05, 2020

Discouraging cigarettes

MOST readers know about the hazards of cigarette smoking, which is linked to a host of illnesses, including acute...