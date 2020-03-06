Veteran comedian Amanullah passes away at 70

Veteran comedian Amanullah passed away in a private hospital in Lahore on Friday, family sources confirmed.

Earlier this month, the veteran actor had been hospitalised in a private hospital in Lahore after his health deteriorated. He had been shifted to the hospital for the fourth time as his condition remained unstable. He was suffering from multiple medical complexities such as lungs, kidneys and breathing issues.

While appealing for prayers, Amanullah's family had earlier said he was admitted in the hospital and was on the ventilator.

A versatile stage, TV and film actor, Amanullah had entertained at least three generations with his particular style of spontaneous comedy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed "deep sadness" at Amanullah's death.

In a tweet shared by PTI official, the prime minister said: "Late Amanullah was a valuable asset of stage, comedy and drama industry."